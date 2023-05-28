With Memorial Day kicking off the summer vacation season, fewer people may be making appointments to donate blood. That can result in a drop in the nation’s vital blood supply.

But three area health care organizations have scheduled blood drives all over Lancaster County during the month of June, so everyone can find a place nearby to donate.

You can visit their websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor and for registration and tips on how to prepare to donate.

Here’s a list of places and times when you can donate blood during the month of June.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org. You can also call 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross blood donor app.

Those who donate during June will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice and will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of June include:

— Ephrata Public Library, 560 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

— The Marriage Hub, 18 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

— MODLOGIQ, 191 Quality Circle, New Holland, 11:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 9.

— AAA Central Penn, 804 Estelle Drive, Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

— Wesley United Methodist Church, 46 W. Main St., Strasburg, 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 19.

— Eden Resort Inn, 222 Eden Road, Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Monday, June 26.

Central PA Blood Bank

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

Area blood drives through the end of June are:

— J.B. Hostetter & Sons Inc., 1225 W. Main St., Mount Joy, in the bloodmobile, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

— Kirkwood Community Blood Drive, 422 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, in the bloodmobile, 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 5.

— Root’s Country Market and Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, in the bloodmobile,11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

— Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

— Fairmount Homes Retirement Community, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, in the Farm Crest Community Room, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

— Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, in the Family Life Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9.

— Lancaster Barnstormers, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 12.

— Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, in the conference room, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, register in the theater lobby and donate in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 and June 29.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 19.

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot, next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, in the store space next to White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, register in the lobby; the bloodmobile is in the parking lot, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, southeast of Lititz, in the bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives at various locations, or can go to the donor center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, from Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate by calling 717-544-0177 or going to LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of June include:

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

— Providence Township building, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

— Lancaster General Hospital, third-floor common area, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, and 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

— Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

— Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

— Bird-in-Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird-in-Hand, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

— Witmer Fire Protective Association, 455 Mount Sidney Road, Witmer, 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

— Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

— White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

— Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29.