Every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. And about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Area health care organizations have scheduled plenty of times and places where you can make a blood donation, if you’re willing and eligible.

Here’s a list of blood donation centers and mobile blood drives where you can donate in Lancaster County during the month of April.

Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, registration and tips on how to prepare to donate.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of April include:

— Millersville University Student Memorial Center,

1 S. George St., Millersville, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

— Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, Manheim Township, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 7.

— NAACP at Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 665 S. Ann St., Lancaster, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14.

— Wesley United Methodist Church, 46 W. Main St., Strasburg, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

— LCBC Church Ephrata, 6 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

— Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St.,

Quarryville, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28.

— Tensegrity Treatment, 1890 B. State St., East Petersburg,

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County or to the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, from Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate by calling 717-544-0177 or going to LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of April include:

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

— Providence Township Building, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

— Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

— Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

— Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

— White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

— Messick’s Equipment, 1475 Strickler Road, Mount Joy, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

— Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mount Sidney Road, Witmer, 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

— Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Central PA Blood Bank

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

Area blood drives through the end of April are:

— Kirkwood Community Blood Drive, 422 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, in the bloodmobile, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3.

— Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

— Root’s Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, south of Manheim, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

— Fairmount Homes Retirement Community,1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, in the Farm Crest Community Room,11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

— Bainbridge Fire Department, 34 S. Second St., Bainbridge, in the rear community hall room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10.

— Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, in the conference room, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz, in the theater lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14.

— East Donegal Township, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta, in the training room, 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Sunday, April 16.

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, register in the lobby, bloodmobile is in the parking lot, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township, in the bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, store next to White House Black Market, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28