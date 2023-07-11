There’s currently a blood supply shortage around the United States, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health reports. Local blood banks are encouraging those who are eligible to donate blood to do so soon.

Three area health care organizations have scheduled blood drives all over Lancaster County during July. You can visit their websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor and for registration and tips on how to prepare to donate.

Here’s a list of the blood drives coming up around Lancaster County during July.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives at various locations, or can go to the donor center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, from Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate by calling 717-544-0177 or going to LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives for July are:

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

— Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

— Lafayette Fire Company, 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

— Oromo Evangelical Church, 6020 Lemon St., East Petersburg, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 N. Hollander Road, Intercourse, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org. You can also call 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross blood donor app.

Those donating by July 15 will receive a $15 e-gift card or a Red Cross-branded gift.

Remaining blood drives in July are:

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 N. Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center (in the Fountain Shoppes), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 14.

— St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

— Tensegrity Treatment, 1890-B State Road, East Petersburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 31.

Central PA Blood Bank

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

Area blood drives through the end of July are:

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, register in the theater lobby and donate in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

— Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, in the parking lot, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

— Riverside Lodge No. 503, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville, in the bloodmobile, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

— Wilbur Chocolate Store, 45 N. Broad St., Lititz, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 17.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 17.

— Lancaster Family YMCA, city center branch, 265 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot, next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, in the store space next to White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, register in the lobby; the bloodmobile is in the parking lot, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, southeast of Lititz, in the bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28.

— Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, in the bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30.