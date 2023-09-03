The United States is currently experiencing a shortage of blood supplies, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said last week.

In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Penn Medicine encourages Hispanic Americans to donate blood.

Hispanic Americans have the highest percentage of people with type O blood, LG Health says — a blood type especially needed by blood banks and health care institutions.

The American Red Cross said last week there has been a large shortfall in blood and platelet donations over the past month. One factor, the Red Cross notes, is climate- and weather-related crises, such as hurricanes, which prevent blood drives from happening.

Three health care organizations have planned blood drives around Lancaster County in September.

You can visit the websites for the American Red Cross, the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and LG Health for information on who qualifies to be a donor and for registration and tips on how to prepare to donate blood.

Here’s a list of places and times when you can donate blood during the month of September.

Central PA Blood Bank

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

Area blood drives through the end of September are:

— Lancaster Barnstormers, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

— Root’s Country Market and Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

— St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., in St. James’ Hall, Lititz., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lancaster, register in the theater lobby and donate in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and Tuesday, Sept. 19.

— Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, Lancaster, in the parking lot, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 13.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot, next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, in the store space next to White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, register in the lobby; the bloodmobile is in the parking lot, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

— Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, in the parking lot, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, southeast of Lititz, in the bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives at various locations or can go to the donor center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, from Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate by calling 717-544-0177 or going to LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives for September are:

— Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Lancaster, in the third-floor James Street common area, from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

— Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 134, 219 N. Duke St., Lancaster, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

— LGH Mill Building, 26 N. Cedar St., Lititz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

— Faith Reformed Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 N. Hollander Road, Intercourse, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

— Providence Township Building, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

— Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org. You can also call 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross blood donor app.

Donors who give blood between Sept. 1-18 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and will be emailed a coupon for a free haircut.

Red Cross blood drives scheduled through the end of September include:

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Sept. 8.

— Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., at 10th Street, Columbia, 1-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 North Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

— LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

— Comfort Suites, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

— Penn State Health Medical Group, Lime Spring building (Hematology/Oncology), 2221 Noll Drive, Suite B, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

— Lititz Martial Arts, 400 N. Cedar St., Lititz, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.