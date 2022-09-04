Blood supplies are still low across the United States, area blood bank personnel report, adding that your donation of blood is still very much needed.

If the blood supply shrinks, they say, enough blood products may not be available to hospitals during emergencies.

Here are places and times when you can donate blood through three organizations in our area through the end of September. Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, and how to prepare to donate.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County as well as Monday through Friday at the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives or the donor center by calling 717-544-0177, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of September include:

— Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday.

— White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday.

— Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 2-8 p.m. Thursday.

— Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn St., Manheim, 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

— Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, No. 9320, Elizabethtown, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

— Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

— Integrity Pool and Spas, 168 W. Airport Road, Lititz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street Lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

— Lancaster General Health Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Lakes Drive, Willow Street, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Central PA Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives with open appointments for September include:

— Roots Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, near Manheim, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

— Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Oregon Dairy, in the bloodmobile, at 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday.

— Lancaster Barnstormers/Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, in the training room, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

— Penn Cinema, theater lobby, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and Thursday, Sept. 22.

— 142 Park City Center, next to White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

— Manheim Lions Club, 48 Market Square, Manheim, in the large room, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

— Riverside Lodge No. 503, 25 Cool Creek Road, Wrightsville, in the bloodmobile, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

— Kirkwood Community Blood Drive, 422 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, in the bloodmobile, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, in the lobby, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

— UPMC Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, in the conference room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

As of Thursday, the following donation sites still had open appointments through September:

— Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., at 10th Street, 1-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

— Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., south of Manheim, 9:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 North Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

— Comfort Suites, 543 Champ Blvd., south of Manheim, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

— Penn State Health Medical Group, Lime Spring, Hematology/Oncology, 2221 Noll Drive, Suite B, Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

— AAA Central Penn, 804 Estelle Drive, Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

— Forgiven Worship Center, 325 W. Main St., New Holland, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

REAMSTOWN BONE MARROW DRIVE Reamstown Fire Company, 12 W. Church St., Reamstown, will host a bone marrow drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. A bone marrow drive involves getting a mouth swab to determine your compatibility as a potential donor. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 55 and in relatively good health; certain medications may exclude candidates. If a person is designated as compatible, additional testing may be required. The event, organized by Reamstown Fire Company member John Martinez, honors the memory of Jimmy Martinez, a former New York City Fire Department firefighter. After 26 years of service with the department, he medically retired after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer in the white blood cells that prevents the body from fighting infections. His was traced back to Ground Zero, where he worked on 9/11. Jimmy Martinez needed a bone marrow transplant. His family, with the help of John Martinez, coordinated bone marrow drives in New York City. As more firefighters were diagnosed with 9/11-related illnesses, he purchased a transport van to help other former firefighters get to their medical appointments. Jimmy Martinez died in 2018. Reamstown Fire Company has coordinated this Sept. 17 drive with nonprofit DKMS. For more information about bone marrow drives, testing and donations, visit DKMS.org.