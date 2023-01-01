Medical emergencies don’t take a break for the holidays, the American Red Cross says. That’s why blood donors are still needed at this time of year — to make sure there’s a healthy supply of blood for those who need it.

Three health care organizations have scheduled blood drives around Lancaster County for the first month of 2023.

Here’s a list of the places and times when you can donate blood through these three organizations through the end of January.

Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, for registration and for tips on how to prepare to donate.

Central PA Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives through the end of January are:

— Root’s Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, in the bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

— Shady Maple, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, in the parking lot, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, in the lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, and Thursday, Jan. 19.

— East Donegal Township, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta, in the training room, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot, next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, in the store space next to White House Black Market, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, check-in in the lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

— St. Peter Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, in the social hall, 8:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County or to the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate, by calling 717-544-0177 or going online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of January include:

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street Lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

— Witmer Fire Protection Association, 455 Mount Sydney Road, Witmer, 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

— Lancaster General Health, Downtown Pavilion, in the Outpatient Lab Testing Area, 540 N. Duke St., Lancaster, 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, and 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

— Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, No. 9320, Elizabethtown, 2 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

— Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, 2 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, 2 to 8:45 p.m.,Wednesday, Jan. 11.

— New Danville Fire Company, 43 Marticville Road, Lancaster, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

— Manor Police Department, 950 W. Fairway Drive, Lancaster, 2 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

— Quarryville Police Department, 300 St. Catherine St., Quarryville, 2 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

— Millersville University, in the Student Memorial Center’s Reighard Multi-Purpose Room, 1 S. George St., Millersville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse, 2 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

— Lancaster City Bureau of Police, 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, 2 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of January include:

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

— Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

— Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 W. Main St., Mountville, 1 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

— Amvets Post 136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

— St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

— Edelson Equine Associates, 2001 Sonora Lane, Manheim, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 N. Pointe Boulevard, Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

— Tensegrity Treatment, 1890-B State St., East Petersburg, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

— Faith Mennonite High School, 5085 Woodland Drive, Kinzers, noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.