Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday that the state's mask mandate will be lifted by June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first.

The announcement comes after the department announced Wednesday that 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Wednesday's milestone is a "strong indicator" the state will see at least that many second doses by the end of June.

“Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated," Beam said in a news release. “The Department of Health will continue to make getting a vaccine as convenient as possible by making it widely available and supporting equitable and effective efforts to reach every Pennsylvanian who wants it.”

Once the state's mask mandate is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for wearing a mask where required by law or by local business or workplace guidance.

The CDC also continues to require people to wear masks on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling in or out of the U.S. or at transportation hubs.