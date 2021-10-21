Universal boosters are not here yet, but they are a step closer to being more widely available.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a “mix and match” tactic that would allow Americans to get a different COVID-19 vaccine booster from their initial one.

But before more people roll up their sleeves, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing the official recommendations for who should get boosters and when, the Associated Press reported.

Federal regulators also gave the green light to extend COVID-19 boosters for the Moderna vaccine — previously approved only for the immunocompromised — and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which formerly had no authorization for a second dose.

Wednesday’s action reverses the current practice of administering boosters by manufacturer. So, fully vaccinated Pfizer BioNTech patients have been restricted to receiving a Pfizer booster.

The news also came after President Joe Biden — anticipating the FDA’s advisory committee meeting later this month — announced 28 million vaccines will be allocated for children ages 5 to 11, who are not yet authorized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The committee meets Oct. 26 and is expected to provide a recommendation, and then CDC advisors will weigh in on the vaccine Nov. 2 to 3.

The White House indicated that when those children are approved for the vaccine, it would be made available to them at more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care provider sites, as well as other provider locations that serve children.

The decision follows a federally funded study released last week that bolstered the case for mixing vaccine brands to achieve greater protection. The study showed recipients of the single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine who received a Moderna booster saw their antibody levels rise 76-fold within two weeks. In contrast, recipients of a second-dose of the J&J vaccine produced only a four-fold boost over the same period.

Individuals who are immunocompromised and fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines have been able to receive a third dose since mid-August.

With all the fast-moving changes, here’s what you need to know about getting your own booster:

Which COVID-19 vaccines are approved for a booster shot?

The mRNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — are approved, to varying degrees, for a third shot designed to rev up an individual’s immune system response.

On Aug. 12, the FDA amended its emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to permit an additional dose for the roughly 3% of American adults who are immunocompromised.

The CDC in September expanded booster eligibility to more Americans, but only for those who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Am I eligible for a booster if I got the Moderna vaccine?

Yes, once the CDC gives approval.

Moderna recipients who are not immunocompromised will have to wait for a booster, for now.

When will those who got the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines be eligible for a booster?

The CDC will consult an expert panel later this week to decide when those eligible can get a booster. An FDA advisory committee endorsement last week effectively said the agency should authorize boosters for the more than 15 million Americans who have received the single-shot J&J vaccine. The advisory panel unanimously voted for the booster to be offered at least two months after people got their earlier shot. The recommendation came with no restrictions.

The FDA isn’t bound by the recommendation.

Does Wednesday’s vote on mixing and matching vaccines mean I can get my booster now?

Not exactly. The FDA uses its advisers’ recommendations to make a final decision whether to authorize J&J and Moderna boosters. The CDC will then need to rule on who rolls up their sleeves.

When is a booster recommended?

A third Pfizer shot is recommended six months after a patient receives their second shot.

On Wednesday, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot — six months after their last shot — for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 exposure because of health problems, employment or living conditions.

For J&J’s single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

Where can individuals get a booster shot?

There are roughly 80,000 vaccination locations nationwide. Most big-box pharmacies — CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart and more — offer COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters. To find a vaccine location near you, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

Who can get a booster shot?

More than half of the United States is eligible for a booster. Based on the most recent CDC recommendation, the following adults can get a Pfizer booster dose:

• Individuals 65 and older.

• Residents living in long-term care facilities.

• Those 18-64 with underlying medical conditions such as:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney and lung diseases

• Asthma

• Cystic fibrosis

• Pulmonary hypertension

• Neurological conditions, such as dementia

• Diabetes

• Down syndrome

• Heart conditions

• HIV

• Frontline workers 18-64 at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19 because of an occupational or institutional setting.

• Patients taking medications that weaken their immune system should be aware that they may not be fully protected, even if fully vaccinated.

What’s required for the booster?

Patients must present a copy of their vaccination card, but are not required to have an ID or insurance.

Will I be charged for getting a booster?

COVID-19 vaccines are and always have been free of charge, although some sites do seek an administrative fee reimbursement from insurance companies.

Are children ages 5 to 11 now eligible to receive a vaccine?

No. The FDA’s advisory committee meets Oct. 26 and is expected to provide a recommendation, and then U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisors will weigh in on the vaccine Nov. 2 to 3.

If they are approved to receive a vaccine, where will children ages 5 to 11 get a shot?

The White House indicated that when those children are approved for the vaccine would be made available to them at more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care provider sites, in addition to tens of thousands of other provider locations that serve children, including pharmacies, children’s hospitals and community health centers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.