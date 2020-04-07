We're hearing a lot about face masks these days.

Looking for specific guidance? Here's what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

How to wear a cloth face covering:

Cloth face coverings should:

— Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

— Be secured with ties or ear loops.

— Include multiple layers of fabric.

— Allow for breathing without restriction.

— Must be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

WHY TO wear a cloth face covering:

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on anyone younger than 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

SHOULD CLOTH FACE COVERINGS BE WASHED OR OTHERWISE CLEANED REGULARLY? HOW REGULARLY?

Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.

HOW DOES ONE SAFELY STERILIZE/CLEAN A CLOTH FACE COVERING?

A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.

HOW DOES ONE SAFELY REMOVE A USED CLOTH FACE COVERING?

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

Source: Center for Disease Control.