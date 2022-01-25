I’ve had three COVID-19 scares in the past 10 months.

While a lot has changed in that time, not all the changes have been enough to kick this pandemic to the curb.

Testing is still woefully inadequate and fails to promptly identify positive cases, a key strategy for mitigating spread. And the vaccines have not delivered on the hope of ending the pandemic because of the roughly 40% in Pennsylvania who refuse to roll up their sleeves.

My first COVID-19 scare was in March, a couple of days after LNP | LancasterOnline hosted a Facebook Live event with Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons.

At the time, the WellSpan urgent care center I visited did both a rapid test and a PCR test, but I still sweated bullets until several days later when my labs came back negative for COVID-19.

A polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR, is conducted in the laboratory and is considered the gold standard. A rapid test produces results within 15 minutes but can miss the early stages of a COVID-19 infection. Studies suggest an antigen or rapid test is accurate nearly 80% of the time compared to 97% for a PCR test.

All I could think in the intervening days was: ‘Great, the new health reporter has infected the chairman of the commissioners with COVID-19.’

With my first two scares, I had a high fever and chills, sore throat and cough, congestion, and other COVID-19-like symptoms.

This time, only a few weeks ago, it was just a little tickle.

Symptoms could have been dismissed

If my spouse had not also experienced symptoms — she had not, during my first two scares — I might have dismissed it as a January head cold because my symptoms were so mild. It’s important to note that I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I have no underlying health conditions and I’ve taken all the public health admonitions very seriously. And, by virtue of the health news I cover every day, I keep up with the latest stats and trends.

None of this, however, prepares you for the diagnosis. I was positive for COVID-19.

Even though I trusted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would protect me from serious illness — and it did — we still don’t know if the omicron variant can lead to the lingering symptoms known as Long COVID.

As of this writing, Lancaster County has had — since the start of the pandemic — more than 110,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,500 fatalities.

The 797 COVID-19-related deaths last year in Lancaster County alone were more than all the accidental, diabetic and Alzheimer’s deaths combined in 2019. Only heart disease and cancer killed more county residents.

The 81 COVID-19 fatalities as of Jan. 18 this year already top the 72 influenza and pneumonia deaths Lancaster County saw in 2019.

So, yeah, even when you’re fully vaccinated and boosted, a COVID-19 diagnosis is still a tough pill to swallow.

Thanks to omicron, breakthrough cases like mine are on the rise.

Roughly 22% of the more than 1.5 million COVID-19 infections are among vaccinated Pennsylvanians, according to the most recent state data. The state wasn't measuring breakthrough cases in the fall, but in September, just 5% of hospitalizations were among the vaccinated.

Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, 15% of the more than 79,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations were among the vaccinated.

Testing debacle troubling

What I find so troubling — 22 months into the pandemic — is our apparent inability to straighten out what has become an ongoing testing debacle in the United States.

By the time an individual seeks out a test — let alone receives results — several critical contagious days have likely passed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are most contagious one-to-two days before symptoms emerge and two-to-three days after. This, of course, would be moot if more of us were vaccinated and masked up in public.

For months, state health officials had pleaded with the public to “take the call” when a contact tracer calls because so few did. With Pennsylvania averaging more than 20,000 cases a day, they’re not doing this anymore.

The first tickle in my throat came on Jan. 7. I tested on Jan. 9. My results came back on Jan. 11.

My call never came.

If you’re not part of a cluster or in a vulnerable group — associated with long-term care facilities or younger than 18 or older than 65 — you won’t likely get a call either. That’s because state investigators now only trace roughly 10% of COVID-19 cases, down from about a third in June.

Infectious disease experts say this signals a shift in strategy as the virus moves from being a pandemic to endemic.

But this, too, has an unexpected consequence.

I’m one of the 1.1 million Pennsylvanians registered on the COVID Alert PA app, which uses bluetooth technology to signal cellphone users of a possible exposure.

It’s a great virus-fighting tool.

But registrants cannot alert app users about their COVID-19 status without entering a code provided by contact tracers. Consequently, many of us undoubtedly relying on the app are not receiving accurate exposure information.

Listen, I am just as tired of this pandemic as the next person. As someone whose job is to also cover it for LNP | LancasterOnline, probably more so.

My worry isn’t for me, though.

It’s for the autistic adults receiving care through a state program my wife oversees, the patients my friend sees in the hospital and the colleagues I work with who have underlying health conditions. Even the people I encounter at the store.

As we approach a third year of this pandemic — unthinkable as that was at the start — it’s clear this novel coronavirus will be with us for many years to come. The pandemic, too, continues to leave us with many more questions than answers. But the one question that sticks in my craw is, Why did it have to be this way?

