Japanese arts and crafts blog Japanese Creations shared a tutorial for a no-sew face mask that went viral promptly after Wolf’s recommendation. Pennsylvania’s second lady, Gisele Fetterman, even shared it on her Instagram page.
Here’s how to create a no-sew face mask using the Japanese Creations method. As the original blog post mentions, this is not a replacement for surgical-grade masks, but will offer some protection while shopping for groceries and doing other essential activities.
Step 1: Gather your materials. You’ll need a bandana or scarf (100% cotton is preferred) and two hair ties. If your household doesn’t have any long-haired persons, elastic, string or even clean shoelaces would work.
