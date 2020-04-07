face mask 10.jpg
Step 10: Your no-sew face mask is complete. Wash and dry the bandana after each use. 

 JENELLE JANCI | Staff

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new recommendation for all Pennsylvania citizens to wear a face mask in public, the latest effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

From Amish seamstresses to retirement community residents, there has been no shortage of local crafters who have taken to the task of sewing masks. But you don’t necessarily need a needle to protect yourself.

Japanese arts and crafts blog Japanese Creations shared a tutorial for a no-sew face mask that went viral promptly after Wolf’s recommendation. Pennsylvania’s second lady, Gisele Fetterman, even shared it on her Instagram page.

Here’s how to create a no-sew face mask using the Japanese Creations method. As the original blog post mentions, this is not a replacement for surgical-grade masks, but will offer some protection while shopping for groceries and doing other essential activities.

How to make a no-sew face mask

Here's what the CDC recommends for cloth face coverings

