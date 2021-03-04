The educators first in line for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be elementary school staff working with English learners and students with disabilities.

That is one of several details the state released Thursday, a day after announcing that the initial shipments of the vaccine would be directed to teachers and staff at pre-K to 12th-grade public and private schools. Ancillary staff such as janitors, bus drivers, cafeteria staff as well as child care workers are also included in this vaccination effort.

The state is expected to receive 124,600 doses in the first week’s allocation, which includes 30,000 as part of the federal pharmacy partnership, also earmarked for educators.

Retail pharmacies — Rite Aid, Topco and Walmart — will contact child care workers to schedule inoculations using vaccine routed through the federal pharmacy partnership.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the single-dose vaccine would be reserved for educators.

The Wolf administration is collaborating with the state’s 29 intermediate units — including the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 — and the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Pennsylvania’s allocation from the federal government will be distributed locally based on the proportion of pre-K to 12th-grade public and private school employees — including contracted staff — in each IU region, according to the governor’s office.

Most sites will have the capacity to vaccinate as many as 500 individuals, with some able to accommodate up to 1,000 people, PEMA Director Randy Padfield said in a press release.

“We anticipate most sites will be completed administering the first round of available vaccine in eight to 10 days,” Padfield said.

Pennsylvania has roughly 200,000 educators and support staff, Wolf said Wednesday. In Lancaster County, that number is more than 11,000, according to 2018-2019 state Department of Education data.

Vaccination sites are expected to begin next week, with operation hours, generally, starting between noon and 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.