The late-summer coronavirus surge that began in July took a much deeper hold on Lancaster County in August, pushing case, hospital and death numbers back to levels not seen since the spring, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state and county data shows.

Compared with July, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased six-fold in August, while deaths more than doubled to 16 from a pandemic low of only six in July.

Meanwhile, the portion of the county’s total population that is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus increased only modestly, from 45% on July 31 to 47% on Aug. 31, leaving more than a quarter-million people here still highly vulnerable to infection heading into the cooler months of the fall.

More than 3,500 new cases

New COVID-19 cases soared from 565 in July to 3,509 in August, which was the highest monthly count in Lancaster County since April, according to state Department of Health data. It brought the pandemic’s total case count here to 59,497, which equals about 11% of the county’s total population.

The August numbers translate to 113 new cases per day, on average, compared to 18 per day for July. But the pace of new cases climbed as August progressed. On Tuesday, the daily average was 180 over the most recent seven days, up from seven-day average of 40 on July 31. At the start of July, the county was averaging just seven new cases per day.

Hospitalizations climb

The number people being treated in local hospitals for COVID-19 climbed six-fold during the month, rising from a daily average of six for the month of July to an average of 37 for August, the state Health Department data shows. The seven-day daily average, which measures the shorter-term trend, climbed from 12 on July 31 to 58 on Aug. 31. Tuesday’s patient count was 67, the highest number since April 28 and more than a third as many as the pandemic’s peak count of 178 on Dec. 10.

Deaths show a clear uptick

COVID-19 deaths totaled 16 in August, the most since the 30 recorded in May, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. There were nine COVID-19 deaths here in June and only six in July, which was the lowest full-month count since the March 2020 arrival of the pandemic, which has now claimed 1,072 lives here, including 207 in the peak month of December.

The pace of deaths accelerated as August wore on, with 14 of the 16 deaths coming in the second half of the month. There were three deaths on Thursday and three more on Tuesday, the first two times since May 12 that there were three COVID-19 deaths in one day, according to the coroner’s data.

Only half of population vaccinated

Vaccinations first became available here in mid-December, and as of Tuesday at least 257,325 county residents were fully vaccinated and another 21,518 had received one shot and were partially protected, according to state Health Department data. That means that 47% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, and just over 50% is either partly or fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are only approved, though, for people 12 and older, and among that age-eligible group, 56% are fully vaccinated, while nearly 61% are either partly or fully vaccinated.

The vaccination totals for Lancaster County could be slightly higher, however, because the state Department of Health’s data does not include people who were vaccinated in Philadelphia, out of state or at a federal facility such as a Veterans Administration hospital or prison.

So far, it does not appear that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s formal approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23 has led to an immediate increase in the overall pace of vaccinations here.

In the eight days leading up to the FDA action, when the Pfizer vaccine was still being administered under emergency approval, the total number of people partially or fully vaccinated here increased by an average of 394 per day. In the eight days after the FDA’s formal approval, the number increased by an average of 399 per day.