Wide disparities among counties continue as Pennsylvania's troubled rollout of coronavirus vaccines unfolds unevenly across the state.

In counties that have seen the most progress so far, residents have been vaccinated at two to four times the rate in counties at the bottom of the list, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state data shows.

In the seven counties with the most success, 15% or more of the population was partly or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Rural Montour and Cameron counties led the list at 32% and 22%, respectively.

Meanwhile, in seven counties at the bottom of the list, the rate remained below 7%. Potter and Fulton counties came in last, with only about 5% of their populations at least partially protected.

Lancaster County ranked 43rd among 66 counties, with about 49,000 people — or 9% of its population — either partially or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Feb. 16. That was better than any of its five bordering counties, the analysis shows.

Chester County ranked 46th, at 8.8%; Lebanon was 49th, at 8.4%; Berks was 51st, at 8.2%; York was 54th, at 8.0%; and Dauphin was 61st, at 6.7%.

The analysis covers the cumulative progress of the program since vaccinations first became available in December.

Below are the rankings for every Pennsylvania county except Philadelphia, which is running its own vaccination and data collection program. Data is from the state Department of Health as of Feb. 16, with population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data is based on residency of the person vaccinated, not where they received the vaccine. The numbers do not include people who were vaccinated in Philadelphia, out of state or at a federal facility.

County

People partly or

Portion of population

 

fully vaccinated

partly or fully vaccinated

Montour

5,900

32.4%

Cameron

958

21.5%

Elk

5,971

20.0%

Lackawanna

36,937

17.6%

Columbia

11,216

17.3%

Northumberland

14,236

15.7%

Luzerne

47,835

15.1%

Northampton

43,212

14.2%

Lehigh

51,555

14.0%

Crawford

11,586

13.7%

Sullivan

806

13.3%

Butler

24,786

13.2%

Jefferson

5,722

13.2%

Mercer

14,237

13.0%

Mifflin

5,985

13.0%

Union

5,691

12.7%

Clarion

4,824

12.6%

Forest

900

12.4%

Cambria

15,796

12.1%

Carbon

7,738

12.1%

Centre

19,426

12.0%

Lycoming

13,542

12.0%

Schuylkill

16,728

11.8%

Juniata

2,875

11.6%

Montgomery

94,866

11.4%

Snyder

4,584

11.4%

Wyoming

3,037

11.3%

Clearfield

8,913

11.2%

Clinton

4,240

11.0%

Huntingdon

4,934

10.9%

Wayne

5,599

10.9%

Blair

13,060

10.7%

Allegheny

128,408

10.6%

Westmoreland

36,266

10.4%

Armstrong

6,394

9.9%

Washington

20,288

9.8%

Bradford

5,885

9.8%

Fayette

12,498

9.7%

Lawrence

8,264

9.7%

Delaware

54,475

9.6%

Warren

3,761

9.6%

Indiana

7,663

9.1%

Lancaster

48,939

9.0%

Somerset

6,529

8.9%

Bucks

55,582

8.8%

Chester

46,411

8.8%

Susquehanna

3,492

8.7%

Franklin

13,257

8.6%

Lebanon

11,887

8.4%

Venango

4,205

8.3%

Berks

34,668

8.2%

Erie

22,118

8.2%

Greene

2,922

8.1%

York

35,826

8.0%

Cumberland

19,741

7.8%

McKean

3,152

7.8%

Tioga

3,118

7.7%

Monroe

12,317

7.2%

Pike

3,946

7.1%

Bedford 

3,348

7.0%

Dauphin

18,707

6.7%

Adams

6,598

6.4%

Beaver

10,336

6.3%

Perry

2,717

5.9%

Potter

831

5.0%

Fulton

689

4.7%

