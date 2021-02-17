Wide disparities among counties continue as Pennsylvania's troubled rollout of coronavirus vaccines unfolds unevenly across the state.
In counties that have seen the most progress so far, residents have been vaccinated at two to four times the rate in counties at the bottom of the list, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state data shows.
In the seven counties with the most success, 15% or more of the population was partly or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Rural Montour and Cameron counties led the list at 32% and 22%, respectively.
Meanwhile, in seven counties at the bottom of the list, the rate remained below 7%. Potter and Fulton counties came in last, with only about 5% of their populations at least partially protected.
Lancaster County ranked 43rd among 66 counties, with about 49,000 people — or 9% of its population — either partially or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Feb. 16. That was better than any of its five bordering counties, the analysis shows.
Chester County ranked 46th, at 8.8%; Lebanon was 49th, at 8.4%; Berks was 51st, at 8.2%; York was 54th, at 8.0%; and Dauphin was 61st, at 6.7%.
The analysis covers the cumulative progress of the program since vaccinations first became available in December.
Below are the rankings for every Pennsylvania county except Philadelphia, which is running its own vaccination and data collection program. Data is from the state Department of Health as of Feb. 16, with population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The data is based on residency of the person vaccinated, not where they received the vaccine. The numbers do not include people who were vaccinated in Philadelphia, out of state or at a federal facility.
County
People partly or
Portion of population
fully vaccinated
partly or fully vaccinated
Montour
5,900
32.4%
Cameron
958
21.5%
Elk
5,971
20.0%
Lackawanna
36,937
17.6%
Columbia
11,216
17.3%
Northumberland
14,236
15.7%
Luzerne
47,835
15.1%
Northampton
43,212
14.2%
Lehigh
51,555
14.0%
Crawford
11,586
13.7%
Sullivan
806
13.3%
Butler
24,786
13.2%
Jefferson
5,722
13.2%
Mercer
14,237
13.0%
Mifflin
5,985
13.0%
Union
5,691
12.7%
Clarion
4,824
12.6%
Forest
900
12.4%
Cambria
15,796
12.1%
Carbon
7,738
12.1%
Centre
19,426
12.0%
Lycoming
13,542
12.0%
Schuylkill
16,728
11.8%
Juniata
2,875
11.6%
Montgomery
94,866
11.4%
Snyder
4,584
11.4%
Wyoming
3,037
11.3%
Clearfield
8,913
11.2%
Clinton
4,240
11.0%
Huntingdon
4,934
10.9%
Wayne
5,599
10.9%
Blair
13,060
10.7%
Allegheny
128,408
10.6%
Westmoreland
36,266
10.4%
Armstrong
6,394
9.9%
Washington
20,288
9.8%
Bradford
5,885
9.8%
Fayette
12,498
9.7%
Lawrence
8,264
9.7%
Delaware
54,475
9.6%
Warren
3,761
9.6%
Indiana
7,663
9.1%
Lancaster
48,939
9.0%
Somerset
6,529
8.9%
Bucks
55,582
8.8%
Chester
46,411
8.8%
Susquehanna
3,492
8.7%
Franklin
13,257
8.6%
Lebanon
11,887
8.4%
Venango
4,205
8.3%
Berks
34,668
8.2%
Erie
22,118
8.2%
Greene
2,922
8.1%
York
35,826
8.0%
Cumberland
19,741
7.8%
McKean
3,152
7.8%
Tioga
3,118
7.7%
Monroe
12,317
7.2%
Pike
3,946
7.1%
Bedford
3,348
7.0%
Dauphin
18,707
6.7%
Adams
6,598
6.4%
Beaver
10,336
6.3%
Perry
2,717
5.9%
Potter
831
5.0%
Fulton
689
4.7%