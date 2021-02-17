Wide disparities among counties continue as Pennsylvania's troubled rollout of coronavirus vaccines unfolds unevenly across the state.

In counties that have seen the most progress so far, residents have been vaccinated at two to four times the rate in counties at the bottom of the list, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state data shows.

In the seven counties with the most success, 15% or more of the population was partly or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Rural Montour and Cameron counties led the list at 32% and 22%, respectively.

Meanwhile, in seven counties at the bottom of the list, the rate remained below 7%. Potter and Fulton counties came in last, with only about 5% of their populations at least partially protected.

Lancaster County ranked 43rd among 66 counties, with about 49,000 people — or 9% of its population — either partially or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Feb. 16. That was better than any of its five bordering counties, the analysis shows.

Chester County ranked 46th, at 8.8%; Lebanon was 49th, at 8.4%; Berks was 51st, at 8.2%; York was 54th, at 8.0%; and Dauphin was 61st, at 6.7%.

The analysis covers the cumulative progress of the program since vaccinations first became available in December.

Below are the rankings for every Pennsylvania county except Philadelphia, which is running its own vaccination and data collection program. Data is from the state Department of Health as of Feb. 16, with population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data is based on residency of the person vaccinated, not where they received the vaccine. The numbers do not include people who were vaccinated in Philadelphia, out of state or at a federal facility.

County People partly or Portion of population fully vaccinated partly or fully vaccinated Montour 5,900 32.4% Cameron 958 21.5% Elk 5,971 20.0% Lackawanna 36,937 17.6% Columbia 11,216 17.3% Northumberland 14,236 15.7% Luzerne 47,835 15.1% Northampton 43,212 14.2% Lehigh 51,555 14.0% Crawford 11,586 13.7% Sullivan 806 13.3% Butler 24,786 13.2% Jefferson 5,722 13.2% Mercer 14,237 13.0% Mifflin 5,985 13.0% Union 5,691 12.7% Clarion 4,824 12.6% Forest 900 12.4% Cambria 15,796 12.1% Carbon 7,738 12.1% Centre 19,426 12.0% Lycoming 13,542 12.0% Schuylkill 16,728 11.8% Juniata 2,875 11.6% Montgomery 94,866 11.4% Snyder 4,584 11.4% Wyoming 3,037 11.3% Clearfield 8,913 11.2% Clinton 4,240 11.0% Huntingdon 4,934 10.9% Wayne 5,599 10.9% Blair 13,060 10.7% Allegheny 128,408 10.6% Westmoreland 36,266 10.4% Armstrong 6,394 9.9% Washington 20,288 9.8% Bradford 5,885 9.8% Fayette 12,498 9.7% Lawrence 8,264 9.7% Delaware 54,475 9.6% Warren 3,761 9.6% Indiana 7,663 9.1% Lancaster 48,939 9.0% Somerset 6,529 8.9% Bucks 55,582 8.8% Chester 46,411 8.8% Susquehanna 3,492 8.7% Franklin 13,257 8.6% Lebanon 11,887 8.4% Venango 4,205 8.3% Berks 34,668 8.2% Erie 22,118 8.2% Greene 2,922 8.1% York 35,826 8.0% Cumberland 19,741 7.8% McKean 3,152 7.8% Tioga 3,118 7.7% Monroe 12,317 7.2% Pike 3,946 7.1% Bedford 3,348 7.0% Dauphin 18,707 6.7% Adams 6,598 6.4% Beaver 10,336 6.3% Perry 2,717 5.9% Potter 831 5.0% Fulton 689 4.7%