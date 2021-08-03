COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise in Lancaster County, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now defines as having a “substantial” level of community transmission.

As of Tuesday, the county averaged 49 new cases per day over seven days, up from 28 per day a week earlier and up from a pandemic low of just three to four daily cases in the second week of July, according to state Health Department data.

The 343 new cases here over the past seven days equals 63 per 100,000 population, meeting the CDC’s “substantial transmission” definition of 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 population in one week.

The CDC recommends universal masking in public indoor spaces in places where community transmission is substantial.

Case rates remain far below the pandemic’s peak in December, when the county was averaging more new cases per day than it has recorded in the past week. But only about half the county's total population has been vaccinated against the disease, leaving the rest highly vulnerable, health officials say.

There were 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County as of Tuesday, up from 11 patients a week earlier and just four patients two weeks ago, according to the Health Department. In December, the number of hospitalized patients peaked at 178.

COVID-19 deaths so far remain low locally, with six in July and one so far in August, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. But there were four deaths from July 27 through Aug. 2, which was the highest seven-day count since late May.

Two of the recent deaths occurred on July 31, the first time in six weeks that more than one person died of COVID-19 on the same day.

In December, the pandemic’s worst month here, there were 207 deaths in Lancaster County and as many as 14 people died on a single day. Total COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 are now at 1,057, according to the coroner.

That's an average of about two deaths per day over the 16-month course of the pandemic.