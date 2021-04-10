In early March, leadership in Manheim Township passed a bipartisan resolution that called on Lancaster County commissioners to create a public health department.

The citizens of Lancaster County overwhelmingly favor the creation of a county health department, according to a poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College in the fall.

“Researchers and public health experts might know the benefits of a public health department, but the public also seems to recognize the benefits,” said Jennifer Meyer, one of the researchers and a government and public health professor at F&M.

While the public can not formally vote on a public health department, county municipalities have spoken about the resolution in board meetings.

Here's how some Lancaster County boroughs and townships have responded to the resolution.

Wants a county health department

Denver Borough

Denver Borough Council members joined other local officials calling on Lancaster County to establish a county health department, which county commissioners have been reluctant to do so far, despite a yearlong pandemic.

During their meeting on March 29, council members offered informal support to the March 8 letter and resolution initiated by Manheim Township to create a county health department. Borough Council did not take a formal vote on the resolution.

Councilperson Todd Stewart, who said he’s not always one for more government, pointed out that a county health department could have been useful with the pandemic.

Manheim Township

In a unanimous, bipartisan resolution passed on March 8, the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners called on the county “to immediately initiate a working group to evaluate and recommend establishing a county health department by the end of 2021, if not before."

“It’s past time for Lancaster County to create a health department. We have seen the difference good, coordinated public health actions can have over this last year,” said board president Tom O’Brien.

Neutral to a county health department

East Donegal

“I didn’t get the impression there was a lot of support for it,” said East Donegal Township Supervisor Tom Jones on April 1 during the township supervisors' meeting.

Jones based his impression on recent conversations he said he had with the Lancaster County commissioners.

Jones added he will continue to listen to the residents of Lancaster County and especially East Donegal Township. “We will see how municipalities react ... perhaps we’ll draw up a resolution of our own, but we will wait and see.”

Opposes a county health department

Bart Township

While the letter from Manheim Township urged municipalities to support the formation of a countywide public health department, supervisors in Bart Township moved to oppose it.

During their meeting on April 7, the supervisors declined the request and instead passed a motion to oppose the idea by either joining with neighboring Christiana Borough or drafting a letter of their own to the Lancaster County commissioners.

Christiana Borough

Members of the Christiana Borough Council rejected the idea of a countywide public health department during their meeting on April 6.

They followed up with a resolution to be sent to the commissioners, asking that the idea of a countywide health department be rejected on the grounds that it is another layer of bureaucracy. The resolution suggests larger municipalities that feel the need for a health department could establish their own.

Strasburg Township

Chair Tom Willig said during a township supervisors' meeting on April 5 that he believed the township is not in the position to make a decision to endorse a countywide health department.

Willig said county commissioners discussing the issue at their meetings is more appropriate than supervisors voting to promote it.

“What would (a county health department) do for the people?” Supervisor Peggy Dearolf asked. Vice Chair Mike Weaver said he would not vote for “something that they (Lancaster County) can’t tell me what it’s going to do,” adding he needed “hard facts.”

Upcoming resolution

- Lancaster City Council will consider the resolution on Tuesday, April 13.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as municipalities decide whether to support or oppose a county health department.