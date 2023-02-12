In the winter, people are more likely to cancel appointments they’ve made to donate much-needed blood.

That’s one reason the American Red Cross and other health care organizations are encouraging people to donate when they have the time and are thinking about it.

Lots of blood donors are still needed at this time of year to make sure there’s a healthy supply of blood for those who need it.

Three health care organizations have scheduled blood drives around Lancaster County this month.

Here’s a list of the places and times when you can donate blood through the end of February.

Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, for registration and for tips on how to prepare to donate.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of February include:

— Wesley United Methodist Church, 46 W. Main St., Strasburg, 1-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

— Millersville University Student Memorial Center, 1 S. George St., Millersville, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

— LCBC Church Ephrata, 6 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

— Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S Hess St., Quarryville, 1:30-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County or to the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate by calling 717-544-0177 or going online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of February include:

— Providence Township Building, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, 2-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

— West Earl Fire Company, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown, 2-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

— Lancaster General Health, Downtown Pavilion, in the Outpatient Testing Lab, 540 N. Duke St., Lancaster, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

— Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

— White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, 2-8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

— The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 2-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Central PA Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives through the end of February are:

— Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, in the conference room, Elizabethtown, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz, in the theater lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, in the bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, register in the lobby, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

— Good's Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center (next to White House Black Market), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

— Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, in the bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.