The American Red Cross and other medical organizations are asking that citizens who haven’t given blood in a while consider donating soon, so blood supplies will be robust before the holiday season begins.

Here are places and times when you can donate blood through three organizations in our area through the end of November. Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, for registration and for information on how to prepare to donate.

Donors should check online or contact these organizations to register for these mobile drives or donor centers in advance, and to make sure time slots at these drives haven’t filled up.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org. Those donating before Nov. 22 can receive a $10 gift card (see rcblood.org/perks for details).

The Red Cross is also looking for volunteer “donor ambassadors” to help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, ensuring that blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday for information.

Area Red Cross blood drives scheduled through the end of November include:

— Penn State Health, Lime Spring — Hematology/Oncology, 2221 Noll Drive, Suite B, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

— Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 W. Main St., Mountville, 1-6:30 p.m. Monday.

— Millersville University Student Memorial Center, 1 S. George St., Millersville, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

— LCBC Church, 313 W. Liberty St., Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.

— Tensegrity Treatment, 1890-B State St., East Petersburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 North Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

— Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

— West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Road, Willow Street, Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives through November are:

— East Donegal Township, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta, in the training room, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

— Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, in the parking lot, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, in the blood mobile, noon to 8 p.m. Friday.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

— Lancaster Tourism Alliance, 2400 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, in the banquet room, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the blood mobile, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, next door to the White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

— Penn Cinema, theater lobby, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

— Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, in the Family Life Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, check-in in the lobby, bloodmobile is in the parking lot; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County or to the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate, by calling 717-544-0177 or going online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of November include:

— Willow Street Lions Club, Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday.

— Lancaster General Hospital Downtown Pavilion, 540 N. Duke St. (outpatient testing area), Lancaster, 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

— Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, No. 9320, Elizabethtown, 2 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

— Lancaster General Hospital Downtown Pavilion, 540 N. Duke St. (outpatient testing area), Lancaster, 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

— Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, 2 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, 2 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street Lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster 2-7 p..m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

— Lancaster General Hospital Downtown Pavilion, 540 N. Duke St. (outpatient testing area), Lancaster, 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

— The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 2-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

— Women & Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Lancaster, 1-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse, 2-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.