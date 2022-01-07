COVID-19 testing is a critical tool for controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus, but nearly two years into the pandemic the United States has struggled to produce a sufficient supply.

At-home, rapid-test kits are difficult to find, and most health care providers require a known exposure or symptoms because of the national shortage. Local hospitals have reported a run on emergency departments for routine COVID-19 testing.

Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 tests, where to find a kit and what to do if testing positive.

Who should get a COVID-19 test?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should be tested.

How soon after exposure should you be tested for COVID-19?

The CDC suggests anyone exposed to an individual with COVID-19 should test five days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms occur. Testing too soon could jeopardize the results because the body must build up enough of a viral load to be detected.

“I think we see false negatives because they're tested too soon,” said Heather Gronholm, a pharmacist at Hillcrest Pharmacy & Compounding in Columbia.

How are rapid tests different from PCR tests? Is one better than the other?

A polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR, is done in the laboratory and is considered the gold standard, but is not necessary for those who have already tested positive with a rapid test.

Here’s the difference between the two:

A PCR test is a molecular test analyzed in a lab and can detect fragments of the virus even after a patient is no longer contagious. Results can take up to three days, or longer when the labs are backed up. It is considered highly reliable.

Not so much for a rapid test. The plus for a rapid test is how fast you get results, which can be had within 15 minutes. An over-the-counter rapid antigen test, however, can miss early stages of a COVID-19 infection.

Studies suggest an antigen test is accurate nearly 80% of the time compared to 97% for a PCR test.

Where can I get an at-home test?

This is not an easy question to answer, in part because of a national shortage. Most pharmacies — whether Hillcrest Pharmacy in Columbia or Walmart — carry at-home rapid tests. The challenge will be the supply. Tests are flying off the shelf. The CVS at 1278 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township received about 1,400 COVID-19 test kits Tuesday. By Wednesday, only 100 remained, with a six per customer limit.

What do I do if I can’t find an at-home test?

If symptomatic, any hospital or urgent care center can administer a test.

How much do at-home tests cost?

A test can cost —depending on the brand — as little as $10 to more than $100. Hillcrest Pharmacy in Columbia was selling at-home tests for $14.99 with a 10 per customer limit.

How to interpret an at-home test?

An at-home COVID-19 test is like a pregnancy test. One line is negative. Two lines, positive.

I’m vaccinated and boosted and yet I was exposed to someone who tested positive. Do I still need to get tested?

No vaccine provides 100% protection against infection. COVID-19 vaccination protects against severe illness and death. So, even if you’re vaccinated and exposed, you will need to be tested.

What do I do if I test positive?

First and foremost: stay at home and away from others and monitor your symptoms. Immediately tell your close contacts or those with whom you have been near for 15 minutes or more. Call your physician or health care provider.

What if I test negative?

A negative test result is a point-in-time health snapshot. Gronholm says it means that at the time of the test you did not have COVID-19 or did not have enough viral load for the test to detect the coronavirus. If symptoms persist, Gronholm suggests waiting 48 hours and testing again.

Can you self-test too much?

In short, no.

“I don’t think that you can test too much,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “We want people to test as much as they need to. I don’t think there’s a ceiling.”

Why get a COVID-19 test?

The reasons vary: To control the spread of the disease, identify outbreaks, peace of mind.

“The ability to test yourself at will and cheaply is going to be very important,” Adalja said.

Until the federal Defense Production Act accelerates production in the U.S., test shortages are likely to persist through the winter, Adalja said.