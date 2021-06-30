Did you get your first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Lancaster County Vaccination Center and need a second jab?

With the site closure today at Park City Center, you’ll need schedule a second dose 21 to 42 days later. Here’s how:

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to noon, call 717-588-1165 or visit www.MyLGHealth.org.

Penn State Health locations 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, call 844-774-8883. Vaccines are available by appointment only at the following sites:

- Berks County (2400 Bernville Road, Reading): Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

- Dauphin County (30 E. Granada Ave. #200, Hershey): Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

UPMC locations 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call 833-664-1969. Appointments are available at:

- UPMC Lititz – 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the following Thursdays: July 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Appointments are also available at clinics in York, Dauphin and Cumberland counties. No walk-ins.

WellSpan Health locations call 855-851-3641 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. WellSpan also offers walk-in Pfizer vaccinations from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days and locations:

- WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital – 169 Martin Ave., Ephrata (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital – 252 S. 4th St., Lebanon (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

- York County Community Vaccination Site – 351 Loucks Road, York (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday).

- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital – 147 Gettys St., Gettysburg (Wednesday and Friday).