For the first time since May, Pennsylvania has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 two days in row. The health department reported 1,088 new cases on Thursday and 1,110 on Friday, bringing the pandemic’s total to 1,224,500.

Lancaster County recorded 44 new cases on Thursday and 45 on Friday, the first time in more than two months that new cases exceeded 40 on two consecutive days.

Over the past week, the state recorded an average of 789 new cases per day, a three-fold increase from the average of 251 per day two weeks ago, when the current surge was just getting started.

Only about half the state’s total population is fully vaccinated, and health officials say the rest remain especially vulnerable to the coronavirus and its highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading quickly in many parts of the country.

Lancaster County’s seven-day daily average number of new cases is up nearly four-fold from two weeks ago, and its per capita rate over that time is slightly higher than the statewide figure.

As Pennsylvania’s case rate climbs, some counties have seen sharper rises than others. Those with the highest per capita rates of new cases from July 16-30 are scattered around the state.

Three are in the health department’s northwest region, five are in the northeast, one is in the southwest, one is in the southcentral region and five are in the southeast.

Lancaster ranked 15th among the state’s 67 counties, with 72 new cases per 100,000 population over the two-week period. That was the highest among its immediate neighbors, where the rates were Dauphin, 68; York, 67, Lebanon and Berks, both 61, and Chester, 59. The statewide rate was 68 new cases per 100,000 population.

Here are how many new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population each of top 15 counties recorded from July 16-30.

1) Lawrence: 116

2) Cameron: 112

3) Northampton: 110

4) Adams: 110

5) Monroe: 105

6) Wyoming: 93

7) Philadelphia: 85

8) Montgomery: 82

9) Pike: 81

10) Bucks: 80

11) Clearfield: 78

12) Beaver: 78

13) Lehigh: 76

14) Delaware: 76

15) Lancaster: 72