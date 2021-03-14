Here are Lancaster County stories of endurance, one year since COVID

In what seemed like weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic swept from Asia to our doorsteps. Our lives became like suspended animation as we went home and waited. We found ways to endure — through separation, loss, growth, fear, joy, frustration, change. We've shifted our expectations and perspective to accommodate new realities.

It’s been one year. More than 950 people have died in Lancaster County. Photos of crowded bars and big family dinners are like postcards from the past.

We’ve experienced the impact of COVID-19 in separate ways, with no two experiences exactly the same. Some of us haven’t been back to our jobs in a year; others never stopped going; others don’t have jobs to return to. We’ve defined and redefined essential worker. We shuttered, reopened, shuttered and reopened in waves. We taught ourselves new ways to teach our children. We hoped for a vaccine that has finally arrived.

LNP|LancasterOnline reporters gathered stories of Lancaster County residents as we mark a grim but hopeful anniversary, of a time that has changed who we are and how we relate to each other. Through this series of snapshots of life in COVID, we look at where we’ve been and where we might be going.

These are stories of endurance.

Handling grief

Alexandra Chitwood died of COVID-19 four months ago. But for her husband, Kenneth, the grief is just starting to kick in.

A longtime counselor at Manheim Township School District, Alexandra Chitwood, who was 47 and believed to be one of the first educators to die of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, was beloved in her community – and it showed. After his wife’s death, Kenneth Chitwood was overwhelmed with calls, texts, cards and emails. People checked in on him. They brought food to his house and ate with him.

“It allowed me to talk about my feelings, to talk about my loss, to talk about my love for her,” Kenneth Chitwood, 57, of Mount Joy, said.

But in recent weeks, the calls, the emails, the visits have dissipated, leaving Kenneth Chitwood to stew on the loss he experienced last fall.

“It kind of hit me,” he said. “I miss my baby.”

But he’s not alone. He has his son to talk to about how Alexandra Chitwood was their “rock.” He has supporters at Manheim Township with whom he’s working to raise money for a scholarship recently created in his wife’s name. He has a shrine in his living room decorated with angel ornaments, his wife’s coffee mug, wedding pictures, a hand-painted portrait of her and her urn.

“I talk to her every day,” Kenneth Chitwood said. “I kiss the urn, and move on.”

A year in isolation

Isolation and frustration are turning to hope for 82-year-old Bob Cooper and his wife.

“We've not gone anywhere, except for an occasional drive or maybe even a doctor's appointment,” Cooper, of Millersville, said. “I have not seen my children for a year. And I have about 18 grandchildren — I've not seen them or been able to get close to them for that year. So, we've really been isolated.”

When eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations was expanded to people over 75 and those with high-risk underlying medical conditions, Cooper started making calls. After weeks of dead-ends and frustration, he was finally able to get vaccination appointments outside of Lancaster County through friends.

“There's a certain amount of freedom anticipated, but very cautiously. We intend to continue to wear masks — we've not fully decided how we will reunite the family,” he said. It’s been two weeks since their second dose.

Cooper’s family is at different stages of vaccination and at different levels of exposure to COVID-19; some of their children are fully vaccinated, while some of their grandchildren are attending college in-person — leading to a “who can I see” puzzle many families are now working through.

“Hopefully within the next month, we'll begin to see them more regularly,” Cooper said. “The guidelines from the CDC (about small gatherings of fully vaccinated people) two days ago were the most optimistic things that I've heard.”

A debut delayed

Max Bartos of Lancaster thought he’d spend 2020 in his Broadway debut in the musical “Sing Street.” But it was postponed before it could open.

“It started out as kind of a ... bitter feeling,” Bartos says. “I was so close. But I always try to look at the positive side of things, and I thought, ‘At least I get to be home with my family, and binge-watch ‘The Amazing Race’ with my mom. It was hard at first, but my perspective changed to ... I’m in a safe space. A lot of people are hurting much worse than I am right now.”

Bartos, who’ll graduate from Stone Independent School this spring, has kept busy as he waits for “Sing Street” to finally debut, which the producers estimate will happen in late 2021 or early 2022. He’d had his first glimpse of his dressing room at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City on March 12, 2020.

He started a rock band, The In Between, with some Hempfield High friends. He restarted his local Bartos Theatrical Group for young artists, producing two online concerts to raise money for local nonprofits, “and we’re going to do another concert this summer,” he adds. Bartos has also participated in podcasts and virtual charity events with the theater community.

He recently got his acceptance letter from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he'll start as a freshman in the fall. In August, he’ll gather the contents of his former New York apartment from the “Sing Street” off-Broadway run — still sitting in storage — and return to the Big Apple for his college, and Broadway, debuts.

“I have a lot to look forward to, and that’s really kept me going through this pandemic,” he says.

Mary Ellen Wright

Necessity is the mother of invention

As face masks became a wardrobe essential, lip color seemed a little less essential.

That’s the dilemma sisters Alyson Pignone and Courtney Esperance faced as owners of Maven Beauty, a 2-year-old custom lip bar at 79 E. Main St., Lititz. A big part of their business is custom blending handmade lipsticks, lip glosses and eye shadows. They also carry a line of lip liners and eyeliners.

“We wanted something that people could wear under their mask without it getting all over the inside of the mask and their face while the mask is on,” Esperance says.

They introduced their skin-nourishing blend of plant-based waxes, green tea extract and vitamin E in a mint flavor last summer. It’s been so popular that they just expanded the product line this month to include four more flavors. They also introduced an exfoliating sugar lip scrub.

“There’s a whole demographic of people that just feel better when they put themselves together a little bit, whether or not you have somewhere to go,” Pignone said.

Competitors come together

When COVID-19 deaths surged in the fall, an overwhelmed co-owner of a Leola-based burial vault company found help from an unusual source: his competitors.

Fearful of a soaring demand that began before Thanksgiving and lasted through January, R. Paul Evans, vice president and co-owner of Evans Burial Vaults and Crematorium, said he turned to others in the death-care industry to assist with burial site preparation.

“We underestimated it,” Evans said of the expected surge, noting he had stocked up on inventory and hired extra help in preparation. “We found a way to meet the families’ schedules. That I feel really proud about, that our industry was able to respond.”

Also known as a grave liner, a burial vault encloses a casket to prevent cemetery equipment and soil from collapsing the coffin. One of the businesses Evans turned to was Babylon Vault Co., in northern Maryland.

“We can turn from competitors to friends to get through something like this,” said Steve Koontz, general manager of Babylon Vault Co.

Little helping hands

Leola preschooler Victoria Hostetter became a local celebrity in 2020 for her inspirational Facebook posts. Her mom, Mariela Millet-Hostetter, told LNP|LancasterOnline in April that Victoria’s cheerful videos helped keep her connected and occupied.

Like most kids, Victoria’s tastes are mercurial. She stopped making videos in the summer and has since been busy with school. (But, she says, she might make more again someday.) Victoria, now 5, has stayed busy. She’s loves games of any type, her mom says, and enjoys expressing herself through drawing and painting. She’s even helped out at a Florida mass vaccination event.

You read that right: Victoria’s grandfather is a pastor at a Florida church, where she helped distribute water to volunteers and clean up afterwards. Millet-Hostetter says 500 people age 65 and older received the COVID-19 vaccine at the event.

“This was a very exciting event for her,” Millet-Hostetter said in an email. “She was able to meet and talk to nurses and soldiers participating in the event and even received a flag from a ‘soldier prince’ [as Victoria called him].”

‘A sad experience’: Charitable food organization sees unprecedented growth

At Blessings of Hope in Leola, CEO David Lapp said he couldn’t have guessed that his charitable food organization would grow by about 500% in a single year. But Lapp also couldn’t have imagined the joblessness and increased need that would come with a global pandemic, he said.

“We decided that we were going to pull in all of the food that we could, and we were going to distribute it as long as we could,” he said.

Blessings of Hope receives large volumes of food, breaking it down before sending it out to smaller, public-facing organizations like food banks. That distribution radius extends out 200 miles from Leola to include places like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, Lapp said. The number of smaller charitable organizations seeking food has increased by hundreds, he said.

Blessings of Hope distributed about 67 million pounds of food in 2020, which is much higher than the 13 million distributed in 2019, Lapp said. Farmers’ surplus foods have helped meet those demands, he said. It’s an increased demand that’s also led to an expansion of Blessing of Hope’s workforce and its number of volunteers. Lapp said it’s been rewarding to be able to fulfill growing needs, though the situation is bleak.

“It was a sad experience, on the one side, to see that everybody needs it,” Lapp said. “Our hope is that it’s short-lived that this kind of need is out there.”

Groundwork for racial reckoning

The social and economic standstill of the pandemic laid the groundwork for an international racial justice movement to form in late May, when a Minnesota police officer put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The whole world had no choice but to watch. And learn. And think.

“Everybody was inside, everybody was able to see it plain as day, especially the George Floyd video,” said Isaac Etter, a local advocate and consultant. “It was so evident. It had a big role in really bringing up concerns and questions about racial justice. And… because of time, it just springboarded. People had the opportunity to be on the streets about it. There weren't a lot of things standing in the way.”

When protests took to Lancaster city streets May 30, Etter and Kearasten Jordan found a need to have a safe space for protesters to recharge and refuel. They quickly set up shop at the former campaign office for Democratic congressional candidate Sarah Hammond, at what would soon become SafeHouse Lancaster, Etter said.

It’s become a racial justice education and advocacy organization geared toward helping local Black and brown young people lead their own advocacy initiatives, with Etter and Jordan as co-executive directors.

“SafeHouse grew past us pretty quick,” Etter said. “It was really just a response to the protest at first. I think it’s a sign to the fact this is something the community wants. The community wants a good resource and a good place for activism and people of color to thrive and I don’t think Lancaster necessarily had that.”

SafeHouse Lancaster still does most of its work virtually, and doesn’t even have a physical space right now.

“I’m thankful for the community and everybody who has supported us on this journey,” Etter said. “We’re in such a good place, there’s really no telling what we could do.”

Prejudice in a pandemic

Diana Lamont, then a senior at Manheim Township High School, was shopping for a prom dress and shoes last year at Park City mall when an older man stopped and asked where she was from. Lamont, who is adopted, told him she was from China. The man asked how long ago she was there, and she patiently explained she hadn’t been there in 18 years – since she was born.

“I was in shock because I’d never felt targeted in America,” Lamont told LNP|LancasterOnline at the time. “Like, are people seriously attacking Asian Americans who have been here before the coronavirus?”

One year later, Lamont still feels that anxiety.

“Ever since my experience at the mall, in the back of my mind, I wonder are people staring at me because I’m Asian and they’re scared of getting COVID-19 just because they are near me?” Lamont said. “It’s a sad thought that I have, but I can’t help it knowing that prejudiced thoughts are arising because of this pandemic. When I see Asian American hate crimes in the news, it breaks my heart.”

Lamont attends Drexel University; she took classes online in the fall but is now studying on campus in Philadelphia. She says she’s trying to appreciate each moment and not take things for granted -- being in the class of 2020, she learned how quickly milestones and moments can be taken away.

“I think one of the biggest moments for me was getting on the Dean’s List my first term in college,” said Lamont. “It’s way harder to learn online and I had to adjust to studying and doing classes via Zoom, but when I found out I got on the Dean’s List, I was shocked. I was super proud of myself that even though Covid took so much away from me, I was still able to succeed in school.”

Pandemic binge-watching – alone, together

In the early days, it was kind of like being grounded. But with TV!

For Lancaster resident Moirajeanne FitzGerald, who retired in November 2016 and sold her shop, Here To Timbuktu, she took Gov. Tom Wolf and former state health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s advice to stay home seriously. She had been substitute-teaching, but that ended when schools closed. So she binged.

All 228 episodes of the youth drama “Dawson’s Creek,” which her niece and nephew had watched when it initially aired but she had not; all 249 episodes of “The Andy Griffith’s Show,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” the entirety of “Schitt’s Creek.”

“I've never talked about Netflix so much in my life as last year,” FitzGerald said, referring to phone and Facebook conversations she had with friends about what they were watching. But now, having been vaccinated, she’s itching to get out more.

“Right now, I’m Googling who’s got the best burger and fries. I haven’t gotten takeout. I had pizza twice,” she said.

According to Stacey Irwin, a professor of media arts production at Millersville University, the pandemic shifted how we watched shows. Instead of, say, watching “Friends” on TV and talking about it in real life the next day, she said her kids -- 16, 21 and 23 - would anticipate watching “The Mandalorian” on Friday nights and talking about it by phone or computer.

Alone together, what else did we watch? “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” roared across our screens. We also watched “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Fleabag,” “The Office” -- and scores of others. Home improvement shows were big, too, she said, and the events of the year drove people to news shows.

A year for the birds

When the quarantined, young and the old, pressed their noses up against windows to peer out on a world transformed by illness, what did they see? Birds.

With their own wings clipped, people across America began noticing with envy and admiration those creatures untouched by the gravity of a pandemic.

Ornothologist Dan Hinnebusch, who manages Wild Birds Unlimited stores in Lancaster, York and Mechanicsburg, said interest in backyard birds has grown so rapidly that birdseed suppliers nationwide are having trouble keeping up with demand.

Lancaster County residents who once couldn’t tell a chickadee from a junco suddenly looked forward to woodpeckers alighting on their multiple suet blocks, if only to share with anyone in earshot their newfound knowledge of three types of woodpeckers common to backyard feeders in central Pennsylvania (red-bellied, downy and flickers).

With a host of unique species, pecking orders and personalities, the avian dramas that played out around bird feeders provided more than entertainment; they reminded the homebound to appreciate their freedom and look forward to the day when communities grounded by a virus would again take wing.

The moment when everything changed

Rachel McNealey was on spring break in upstate New York in early March 2020 when she received an email from Penn State: don’t come back.

The 25-year-old doctoral candidate studying criminology who is originally from Maryland, was site-seeing around the Finger Lakes when she first understood the magnitude of the pandemic.

“That, for me, is when I realized that this was much bigger than what we had originally thought and been told that it was,” she recalled recently while shopping at Lancaster Central Market.

Universities, McNealey noted, are normally looking out for their bottom line. The decision by Penn State to tell students not to return for the rest of the semester was clearly going to lose them a lot of money.

“Whether it was from social pressure or actual epidemiological advice, I think when universities pulled the plug on that, that for me was a huge indicator that things were about to get very real,” she said.

A full year later, McNealey still misses campus. “Penn State is just beautiful,” she said. “I miss being able to walk through there every day.”

A trip only a pandemic could ruin

What if you might not make it home?

Daniel Betancourt and his son, Bryant, were on a 10-day safari trip to Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya, when messages started coming from home about a travel ban from most of Europe and a pandemic declaration. The Betancourts were scheduled to board a connecting flight in Germany – one of the European countries under the travel ban. They arranged a ride back to Nairobi from Narok, hoping to change their flight for one that would get them home before the ban went into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 13. They could not reach anyone at the airline.

“The tension and stress levels were high,” said Daniel, who is CEO of Community First Fund in Lancaster, a private, independent nonprofit community development financial institution.

“From not being able to use our (original) plane tickets, knowing we could get stuck there for weeks or longer, and finding out that our original flight would have taken us through Germany, which was also closing due to the high number of COVID cases … it was exhausting.”

He spent six hours on the phone and got two seats on a direct flight from Nairobi to New York. They spent another 10 hours in the airport before departing for New York on March 12.

“We were lucky to fit in a vacation right before COVID happened,” Daniel Betancourt said. “But if you plan to travel, you better have a plan B.”

Editor's note: Enelly is married to Daniel and is Bryant's mother

