Now in its seventh year, Healthy Kids Running is hosting its annual short-run series for children ages 2 to 14 in three Lancaster County communities in April and May to promote a healthy, “Get Up and Go” lifestyle.

“It’s a safe, healthy environment for kids to become interested in running and realize how fun being active really can be,” Tamara Conan, vice president of Healthy Kids Running Series, said in a statement. “Healthy Kids is designed for children who have no background in running whatsoever.”

Founded in 2009, the running series first came to the county in 2015 with 196 runners in Lancaster city. Since then, the series has seen more than 2,700 entries for Lancaster County. (Races are held in the spring and fall, and if someone runs in both they are counted twice.)

The cost for the series is $40 and includes a T-shirt, participation medal, running bibs and race swag.

Runs are age appropriate and range from the 50-yard dash for 2- to 3-year-olds to one mile for fourth to eighth graders, Conan said.

"The numbers were definitely higher coming out of the pandemic because I think people really understood how important it was to be outside and active," Conan told LNP | LancasterOnline. "The best thing about the program is that any child can do it."

The races are in partnership with the USA Track & Field Foundation and will be held in Elizabethtown, Lancaster and Lititz.

The foundation’s mission is to support the development of emerging elite athletes.

For more information call 484-352-2729 or visit https://healthykidsrunningseries.org/find-a-race/.