The United States has confirmed 91 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths as a result of the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday morning, more than 89,000 people across the globe were confirmed to have the coronavirus, leading to over 3,000 deaths, reported the Associated Press.

State and federal officials have said people should plan, not panic. But in recent days Lancaster County stores have sold out of materials like hand sanitizer and medical masks – even though health officials say masks won’t do much to protect the general public and are needed by health care workers.

Globally, officials have taken precaution and shut down several facilities, including schools in Japan and the Louvre in France.

In light of this, we want to know: has the threat of a coronavirus outbreak halted your travel plans?