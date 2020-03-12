As of Thursday afternoon, there were over 1,200 reported cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People in the United States are stocking up on essentials, like water bottles and toilet paper, in anticipation of the virus hitting their area, reports the Associated Press.

Locally, businesses have sold out of hand sanitizer and masks (including dust masks and respirators).

So, we want to know, has the coronavirus impacted your daily life? Are you preparing, or have you changed any habits?

Let us know using the survey below.

