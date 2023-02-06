Drugmaker GSK says it plans to add about 65 employees by year’s end to the 300 already working at its Marietta campus.

The Lancaster County facility packages vaccines for London-based GSK, which was called GlaxoSmithKline until a name change last year and which has more than 90,000 employees in 92 countries. Each year, 1 in 4 Americans are immunized with a vaccine that is packaged at the Marietta site, according to an email from a GSK spokesperson.

GSK officials talked during a Feb. 1 earnings call about how the company is continuing its global lean into the vaccine side of its business – with investment analysts watching closely to see if GSK ends up being the first to be approved for an RSV vaccine (RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus). Both GSK and Pfizer have priority reviews from the FDA.

“We can’t elaborate on future plans for RSV vaccine manufacturing,” said a GSK representative in an email. “However, we can confirm that Marietta serves as the primary site for vaccine packaging for the US market.”

Locally, GSK’s recent “now hiring” ads are somewhat out of character for the company’s Lancaster County facility which – despite its notable place in vaccine history – has lately flown largely under many radars.

“GSK is a quiet presence in the western part of the county,” said Lisa Riggs, president of the Lancaster Economic Development Company. “So if you’re not in that area, you just aren’t seeing or thinking about it on a regular basis.”

Front-line impact

Riggs said Lancaster County plays a notable role in GSK’s global footprint, same as it does for what she called the county’s other major player when it comes to vaccine and vaccine-adjacent employers.

That’s Eurofins Scientific, a Luxembourg-based firm that employs 25,000 people in more than 250 laboratories across 39 countries – including a campus in Upper Leacock Township. The latter is seeing investment, though Eurofins isn’t sharing details.

“When there’s something of a magnitude of a pandemic or any sort of outbreak like that, that’s what these companies do,” Riggs said. “GSK, which makes other vaccines regularly, and Eurofins with their testing environment.”

They’re front-line responders, she said.

“It really is extraordinary to have the combination of these two assets in one community – particularly one the size of Lancaster County,” she said.

GSK doesn’t make bulk vaccines in Marietta but instead packages there about 100 million doses of various vaccines annually for distribution and use in the United States, according to emailed responses from GSK.

The site also does “formulation filling” for two vaccines: Priorix and Varilix. That process involves combining different vaccine strains into a single vaccine and filling a syringe or vial to prepare it for final packaging. Priorix is a vaccine for MMR that was approved for use in the United States in 2022. Before that it was approved in other countries and was launched in the U.S. out of the Marietta site, according to that email. Varilix is a vaccine against chicken pox that is approved in various global markets.

The Marietta site also started this year to package GSK’s Rotarix vaccine against rotavirus.

Local expansions

The location on which GSK operates in Marietta traces its history back to Dr. H.M. Alexander, a Marietta physician who applied the smallpox virus to a heifer and then used the vaccine he got from it to vaccinate his patients. His efforts expanded and evolved from a chicken house next to his office to land on which he built the Lancaster County Vaccine Farm. Mergers and acquisitions followed his death. The place was eventually owned by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, which shuttered the site, idling 440 workers.

GlaxoSmithKline purchased the site in 2005 and spent several years and $375 million on revitalizing it. In 2009, the Marietta campus officially began operating as a GlaxoSmithKline site and 180 employees.

“We’re proud this facility plays such an important role in vaccinating Americans – with a rich history in vaccine manufacturing spanning 140 years. And we’re looking forward to becoming an even more valued part of the community for years to come," Marietta Site Leader Matteo Leardini said in a prepared statement.

COVID-19 is not on the front burner for GSK’s development pipeline.

“The world has plenty of COVID vaccines,” said GSK CEO Emma Natasha Walmsley in a November earnings call. “So this is not at the core of our development plans going forward.”

Similarly, while Eurofins made news in 2020 for sampling wastewater flowing through Franklin & Marshall College sewers in search of the COVID-19 virus, it’s a landscape much broader than COVID that’s taking center stage in Upper Leacock.

Eurofins did not respond to request for comment about expanding capacity there. But a recently-completed parking garage hints at what’s going on. While prepping for that project early last year, Hammel Associates Architects LLC posted on its blog pictures of cement panels and said the garage was designed with “a capacity for 1,249 vehicles to support Eurofins’s continued growth and success.”

A Eurofins financial report detailing the first half of 2022 also points toward Lancaster County growth. Some relates to a focus by medium and large pharmaceutical companies on research and development of biologics, including advance therapy medicinal products, states the report. Those are medicines involving genes, cells or tissues.

“To meet this demand, Eurofins continues to invest in capacities and capabilities at our Lancaster, Columbia and San Diego sites,” stated the report, which also referenced additional expansion in Lancaster for its water testing efforts unrelated to COVID.