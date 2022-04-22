After rising early in North Carolina and logging more than 450 miles on his Yamaha adventure bike, Charles “Chaz” Nickerson is expected to roll up to Wacker Brewing today.

Wanna grab a beer with him?

The public is welcome to join him at 4:30 p.m. at 312 Beaver Valley Pike in West Lampeter Township.

The California native began his cross-country tour of 34 cities in 24 states earlier this month to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his mother, who died of the disease in 2018.

He was last here five decades ago when his family did a similar cross-country trek in a station wagon that included a layover in Lancaster County and an Amish buggy ride. A ledger his mom kept shows they paid $1 for the buggy ride in 1973.

When Nickerson, 59, rolls into Lancaster the odometer on his motorcycle will have tracked about half of his 10,000-mile journey.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to meet up with him in York and guide him through Lancaster County’s more scenic backroads.

His cross-country motorcycle ride is part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual “Longest Day” fundraiser, which honors those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Nickerson has raised about $1,300.

Last year, Lancaster County residents raised about $30,000 for the Longest Day event, according to the Alzheimer's Association-Greater PA Chapter.

To get involved with The Longest Day or to donate, visit alz.org/tld.