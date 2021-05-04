Gov. Tom Wolf will lift all COVID-19 mitigation measures except for mask wearing starting May 31.

The mask-wearing order will be lifted when at least 70% of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a tweet.

Effective May 31, we are lifting COVID mitigation orders.The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.Help us lift the ​masking order sooner. Find a vaccine appointment near you: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/o2vebK3lot — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 4, 2021

Calls to Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and county commissioner Josh Parsons were not immediately returned.

This story is breaking and will be updated with new information.