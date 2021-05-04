The Latest: Detroit to pay for driving residents to vaccine

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf answers questions after a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, inside the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. Gov. Wolf is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to get the COVID vaccine. The mass clinic is hosted by the Erie County Department of Health and LECOM Health.

 Greg Wohlford

Gov. Tom Wolf will lift all COVID-19 mitigation measures except for mask wearing starting May 31.

The mask-wearing order will be lifted when at least 70% of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a tweet.

Calls to Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and county commissioner Josh Parsons were not immediately returned.

This story is breaking and will be updated with new information.

