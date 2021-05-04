Gov. Tom Wolf will lift all COVID-19 mitigation measures except for mask wearing starting May 31, according to a tweet from Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons.

The mask-wearing order will be lifted when at least 70% of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, Parsons said in the tweet.

BREAKING: Today at noon, the Wolf administration will apparently announce that all mitigation orders except the masking order will be lifted on Monday, May 31st. The current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will apparently only be lifted when 70% of... — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) May 4, 2021

Calls to Gov. Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Parsons were not immediately returned.

This story is breaking and will be updated with new information.