Gov. Tom Wolf today announced the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which recently received emergency FDA approval, would be reserved for staff at pre-K through 12th-grade public and nonpublic schools.

This includes ancillary staff such as janitors, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and others.

Priority will be given to school staff who have regular and sustained in-person contact with students during the regular school day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. When the vaccine is available, educators and school staff working with elementary education students, students with disabilities and English Learners will be the first eligible to register.

“Schools are an integral part of our community,” Wolf said.

Reserving the one-dose vaccine for educators, Wolf said, would “take the burden” off of parents and family struggling to balance jobs and childcare.

In the first allocation round, Wolf said Pennsylvania would receive roughly 94,000 doses and an additional 30,000 as a part of the federal pharmacy partnership.

Allocations received by Pennsylvania from the federal government will be distributed to each intermediate unit based on the proportion of Pre-K to grade 12 public and nonpublic school employees and contracted staff in each of the IU's region, according to the education department.

There will be at least one vaccination site per IU region. The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI, a health organization contracted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, will direct operations and administer doses at these sites.

Each vaccination site is expected to begin operations between March 10 and 13, with the hours of operation generally being between noon and 8pm Sunday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

IUs will work with schools to identify eligible staff interested in receiving the vaccine, according to the education department.