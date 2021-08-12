Flanked by Union Community Care officials as well as city and state lawmakers, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday made the case for getting a COVID-19 vaccination in the City of Lancaster.

Wolf told Union Community Care CEO Alisa Maria Jones and state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, before the press conference that he’s constantly asked by the media whether he will reinstate mask mandates and lockdowns to mitigate surging cases.

“We’re not going to do masking, we have the vaccine,” Wolf said.

He added, “That’s the strategy, get the vaccine.”

During the roughly 30-minute press conference, Wolf rattled off where Pennsylvania ranks nationally in daily first and second vaccine doses, along with the state’s rates of infections and hospitalizations to illustrate the state is holding up well because of vaccinations.

“There is a relation between vaccines and case counts,” Wolf said.

While unwilling to compel Pennsylvanians to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — which calls for indoor masking in substantial and high transmission areas like Lancaster County — Wolf said businesses should mandate employee vaccinations.

“This is the way we get out of this,” Wolf said. “Let’s end this.”

According to state data, 52% of Pennsylvanians 12 and older and 54% of Lancastrians 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pressed during the question-and-answer period after the press conference about a contention from state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, that mask mandates in schools would be unconstitutional, Wolf said he wasn’t an attorney and that Martin wasn’t a member of his vaccine task force.

Jones, whose federally qualified health center hosted Wolf, urged the public to remember the 1,000-plus Lancastrians who died of COVID-19 and get vaccinated at the center’s Day of Remembrance event later that day.

“We know that every single vaccine that’s provided is a win,” she said.