Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged all mass events, especially those with more than 250 people, to cancel or postpone, he said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"These actions may seem severe, but they are far less draconian than what we may have to do in the future if we don't act now," Wolf said.

Wolf is also discouraging people from going to places like gyms and retail stores.

Wolf also asked religious leaders to use their discretion "to prevent the spread of illness through their congregations and their communities."

