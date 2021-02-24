At the same time as a press conference held by Gov. Tom Wolf and acting State health Secretary Alison Beam in Harrisburg on Tuesday to applaud CVS’ and Walgreens’ COVID-19 vaccination efforts in long-term care facilities, residents of a Lancaster County retirement community voiced frustration about their inability to get vaccine.

State Rep. Dave Zimmerman (R., East Earl) held a press conference at Garden Spot Village, a senior living community in New Holland, about the challenges the facility has faced in acquiring vaccine doses for residents.

“These retirement communities, it’s extremely important that we make sure that they have the opportunity to be vaccinated. I think ... they really need to be a priority,” Zimmerman said. “At least next to health care workers and maybe first responders. But really, after that, it really needs to be our residents in these retirement communities.”

Garden Spot Village has been working with New Holland-based Stauffer’s Drug Store to secure vaccine doses for residents, building on an existing flu vaccination relationship. However, the doses the pharmacy has received since January have been inconsistent, making scheduling and planning difficult, said owner Josh Stauffer.

According to state data, the pharmacy received its first doses of 200 Moderna vaccines on Jan. 6, during the vaccine rollout’s fourth week. The pharmacy then received a total of 500 doses during the seventh week and another 200 during the eighth week. It has not received any doses for the past two weeks.

Frustration

Long-term care facility residents and staff are being vaccinated in Pennsylvania through a federal partnership spearheaded by CVS and Walgreens. As of Tuesday, 600 skilled nursing facilities had received first and second doses of vaccine, according to state officials. More than 315,000 vaccine doses had been administered among long-term care facilities.

“We are not finished with the long-term care vaccination mission,” Beam said. “In fact, each facility will have at least three vaccination clinics so we can ensure that as many residents and staff who want to get vaccinated have the opportunity.”

Residents of retirement communities who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccines under the state’s Phase 1A have had to largely fend for themselves.

At Stauffer’s pharmacy in Lancaster, the vaccine doses being delivered slowed down after the pharmacy held its second inoculation clinic, Stauffer said.

“(It) was some frustration on the part of people wanting answers about when they’re going to be able to get their vaccine and there wasn’t a whole lot of information coming to us,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer’s originally contacted the facility in January about the possibility of administering vaccines to residents, according to a post on Garden Spot Village’s website earlier this month.

“When the announcement reached residents, people immediately started calling Resident Services to add their name to the list to receive the vaccine. When the phone was overloaded, they came and stood in line,” the post said.

Communication breakdown

Larry Weaver, who moved to Garden Spot Village in December with his wife, asked lawmakers for help in getting vaccine doses to residents in his new community.

“One of the reasons that we moved here was for lifetime health care and quickly we were disappointed when we heard that these flu shots were gonna come in real small doses in terms of how many Stauffer’s gets,” Weaver said. “I understand that it’s a real problem, because it’s a nationwide program. But it really seems to me that there’s been a breakdown in Pennsylvania, particularly on how this was handled. I think there was some people that were incompetent and didn’t understand the scope of the project.”

Bob Winegardner, another resident at Garden Spot village echoed Weaver’s frustrations, particularly as the state’s disjointed response.

“I’m telling you 60% of the deaths that occurred are in people 65 and over. We have 100,000 of them here in Lancaster County. And I don’t think we’re being well served,” he said. “And if Fetterman and Wolf think they’re going to have us forget about that, you know what? I will be happy when Fetterman was running for Senate to ask him the question: What did he do? What did he say outside of we need marijuana?”

Zimmerman acknowledged a communication breakdown among the state, lawmakers and COVID-19 vaccine providers.

“There’s been very little communication between all of us,” he said at the start of the press conference. “We certainly need to be doing better than we have been, so we need to provide more certainty.”