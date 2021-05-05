Starting Memorial Day, May 31, Pennsylvania residents will have only one COVID-19 mitigation order to follow: wear a mask, with a few exceptions.

Other orders related to social gatherings, dining out and more will no longer be in place.

What does this mean for Lancaster County school districts? Here’s what we know so far, according to an email sent to school officials from Alison Beam and Noe Ortega — acting secretaries for the state health and education departments, respectively.

The attestation process is expiring.

Since late November, public schools in counties considered to have substantial community transmission of COVID-19 for two consecutive weeks have had to submit an attestation form. By signing the form, school officials promised they would implement and enforce the state’s mask order and its recommendations for schools following the identification of COVID-19 cases.

Lancaster County has been under the substantial category, meaning it has either 100 of more cases per 100,000 residents or a 10% or more positivity rate in the last seven days, since October 2020.

Schools that don’t submit an attestation form when they start offering in-person instruction, or those that fail to comply with the mitigation orders within it, are forced to halt in-person instruction and extracurricular activities.

That attestation requirement — and the penalty for not adhering to it — will no longer be in effect.

While the attestation process is expiring, however, the state’s mask order will still be in place. That means that even without the attestation, students and school employees will still be required to wear masks in school, except when they are eating while socially distanced or during mask breaks.

Schools won’t have to close after identifying a certain number of COVID-19 cases — but they still could.

Under the current attestation process, schools must track the rolling 14-day total of COVID-19 cases in each building. Depending on the size of the building and the number of cases, schools might have to shut down for deep cleaning and shift to remote instruction for several days.

Schools won’t have to do that come Memorial Day, as the requirement will revert to a recommendation. Schools, therefore, may still close after identifying COVID-19 cases.

Traditional, in-person graduation ceremonies may be possible.

Event and gathering limitations will also be lifted on Memorial Day. That means planning graduation ceremonies, even proms, could be less complicated. Many school districts are still in the planning phase for their high school graduation ceremonies, in part because of the state’s evolving guidance. With no restrictions on social gatherings, more schools may opt for traditional in-person, perhaps indoor, ceremonies.

The state still urges school officials to make decisions that protect the health and safety of their communities.