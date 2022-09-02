People living or who work in six Lancaster County municipalities are eligible to receive free iodine pills from the state, a giveaway organized by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure residents are prepared for the unlikely release of radiation from one of the state’s four active nuclear power plants.

Fulton, Drumore, East Drumore, Little Britain, Martic and Providence townships all lie, partially or completely, within ten straight-line miles of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, which is located on the banks of the Susquehanna River in York County.

The pills, containing potassium iodide, are to be taken only in the event of a radiation leak. Their contents can help protect the thyroids of anyone exposed to radioactive iodine, which is a byproduct of nuclear fission.

Pills will be distributed on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Drumore Township municipal building (925 Robert Fulton Highway). They can also be obtained by calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH or contacting the state health center in Lancaster County at 717-299-7597.