Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health on Monday announced changes to its board of trustees, including a new chair and a new member.

Carolyn F. Scanlan replaces Michael Wege, who was appointed chair in 2018.

Scanlan, 74, has served on the board for eight years. In 2012, she retired as CEO of the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania after 18 years. A Dauphin County resident who lives in Hummelstown Borough, Scanlan was the first outside the county to serve on the board, according to an interview she did in 2019 for LG Health.

Wege will remain on the board.

LG Health also announced Dr. Paul F. Carroll, a surgeon at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, was appointed to a three-year term and Neal Salerno was named vice chair.

“This group of talented leaders have a true passion for improving the health and well-being of our community, and their diverse expertise ensures that LG Health services are safe, effective and continue to reflect the values and traditions of the communities we serve,” John J. Herman, CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said in a press release.

Carroll is a team physician and consultant for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Franklin & Marshall College, and Lancaster Catholic High School.

Salerno is president of Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a contract laboratory that specializes in pharmaceutical and environmental analytical services.

Monday’s announcement also recognized the service of Dr. Francis J. Manning, an ophthalmologist, who stepped down from the board after serving his three-year term.

The LG Health Board of Trustees is comprised of 18 members who are community and business leaders and who set the policies that govern the hospital’s operations.

Trustees also serve on subcommittees that oversee specific areas such as finance, compliance and community benefit, among others.