Influenza cases dropped dramatically last season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide, cases for the 2020-2021 season were down 95%, according to state health department data.

County counts are not available. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is not releasing county counts for the most recent flu season because cases did not meet its threshold for protecting the confidentiality of individual patients, officials have said.

Typically, flu season starts in October and ends in April.

Health officials were hopeful that the face masks worn to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 would also diminish the spread of respiratory droplets from the flu, because the two infectious diseases spread similarly.

A relatively mild flu season in the southern hemisphere — which ended just as the season in the United States begins — was also encouraging.

Experts credit COVID-19 mitigation efforts: face masks, social distancing and good hand hygiene.

"The infection control measures work and it's evidenced by the low flu counts," Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

On average, 210 Pennsylvanians died each year of influenza and pneumonia in the decade between 2010 and 2019 — 11 in Lancaster County — state health department data shows.

Through May 22, Pennsylvania saw 3,664 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in all 67 counties.

In the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 131,282 cases.

‘A large decline’

In March, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam also credited a “record number” of flu vaccinations. The steep drop in flu cases— Beam has noted — tracks with the 2015-2016 season. There was another dominant virus circulating in 2015-16 (last season it was COVID) that drove down flu cases.

Nationally, 193.8 million doses of flu vaccine were distributed through the end of February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flu vaccines are available for anyone 6 months and older.

All of the health systems in Lancaster County reported a steep drop in flu cases.

“WellSpan Health saw a large decline in the number of Influenza cases over this past season compared to the previous 2019/2020 flu season,” Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesman, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “Similar to LGH, WellSpan saw a 98% decrease in confirmed cases in our hospitals and medical facilities.”

Since 2010, as many as 800,000 Americans have been hospitalized with influenza and between 12,000 and 61,000 die annually, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate.

The CDC has recommended health care providers test patients with COVID-19 symptoms for both illnesses.

“It is great that flu activity is so low, but this is not the time to let down our guard, rather it is a testimony to the mitigation efforts in place to slow the spread of infectious diseases,” state Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said in March.