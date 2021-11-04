Five-year-old Evvie Solosko cried and buried her head in her mother’s pink sweatshirt, afraid the COVID-19 shot would hurt.

A quick prick, though, and it was over.

And then, Evvie went to the toy shelf at the Lititz Apothecary and picked out her prize: a PAW Patrol paint set.

“At her 4-year-old visit she got four shots, so, since then I think she’s a little needle phobic,” said Evvie’s mom, Dr. Alexandra Solosko, of East Hempfield Township. “I think she was more anxious than anything.”

Solosko, a pediatric hospitalist employed by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who practices at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, has treated children with COVID-19.

Evvie — who has been homeschooled during the pandemic, but looks forward to returning to the classroom — was among 10 children who rolled up their sleeves for the kid-sized shot late Wednesday afternoon.

The first pediatric COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Lancaster County on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cleared the way for emergency authorization for children 5 to 11 years old.

There are nearly 50,000 children in this age group in Lancaster County, according to a 2019 estimate by the Pennsylvania State Data Center.

Local hospitals and pharmacies are expected to follow later this week as the pediatric rollout gains momentum.

Health officials don’t expect a crush of pediatric patients seeking COVID-19 vaccines as seen earlier this year when demand out-stripped supply. But they also caution appointments may initially be limited for this age group, which will receive roughly a third of the dose of adolescents and adults.

“We’re already seeing a high demand, so please be patient,” Jeanette Gibbs, senior vice president for ambulatory care at Penn State Health, said during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Excluding Philadelphia County, which is its own vaccine jurisdiction, Pennsylvania is expected to receive about 414,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine between Nov. 1 and 8.

“Some vaccine providers have already received shipments” of the pediatric vaccine, Mark O’Neill, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

At present, children aged 5 through 17 may only receive a Pfizer vaccine.

Children 12 to 17 have been able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine since mid-May.

The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet received emergency authorization for minors.

In a statement Wednesday following the CDC’s announcement, Gov. Tom Wolf said the pediatric vaccine should comfort parents and teachers concerned about the safety of the classroom.

“Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is the best way to keep families and communities healthy and schools safe,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said in the joint statement.

Nearly 60,000 children 18 and younger in Pennsylvania — 2,851 in Lancaster County — have contracted COVID-19 since Aug. 16, according to the latest state infection data.

And 145 children across Pennsylvania have been diagnosed with Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a condition that inflames different body parts that include, among others, the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and gastrointestinal organs. MIS-C is a condition associated with exposure to COVID-19.

“We’ve taken care of children throughout this pandemic,” said Dr. Patrick Gavigan, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. “I think having this tool available for a greater proportion of our children is a great step forward in our ability to kind of fight COVID in the pediatric population.”

To find the COVID-19 vaccine provider nearest you, visit www.Vaccines.gov.