A year after the novel coronavirus claimed its first local victim, the death toll in Lancaster County neared a grim milestone, with 974 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday.

On March 26, 2020, Anna S. Stauffer, of New Holland, died of respiratory failure due to a COVID-19 infection, according to a Lancaster County Coroner’s report obtained through a Right-to-Know request.

A licensed practical nurse who worked at Reading Hospital, Stauffer was an active member of Weaverland Mennonite Church. She enjoyed sewing, with many of her quilts and comforters used for relief work by the Mennonite Central Committee and other projects.

Stauffer was 83.

“She was just a gift in many ways,” said the Rev. Brian Martin, Stauffer’s pastor at the East Earl Township church.

Stauffer, who never married, was fond of saying, “I live alone, but I am not alone; Jesus is with me,” according to her obituary.

Martin described Stauffer as a “prayer warrior,” and someone quick with encouraging word, who cared for her mother in her final years.

“I miss her dearly,” Martin said.

To date, the deadliest month in Lancaster County was December, when the pathogen killed 207 people, followed by April (182) and January (143).

The vast majority of the deaths were among those aged 60 and older. Just 3% were of the COVID-19 fatalities were 59 and younger.

The youngest was a 25-year-old ventilator patient at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township.

The eldest was 105.

At least 15 were centenarians.

Undoubtedly, many of those lost to COVID-19 have had their lives recounted in LNP | LancasterOnline’s obituary pages, although only a fraction of these tributes confirm their deaths were related to the virus. Stauffer’s obituary did not mention COVID-19.