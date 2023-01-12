COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County declined from 68 last week to 51 on Wednesday, a sign the rise in patients in area hospitals may be stalling, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The hospitalization figure had reached its highest mark since February 2022 on Jan. 3, 2023, and the county averaged about 62 hospitalizations a day during the two weeks prior, according to state data.

The 14-day average was down to about 58 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, with hospitalizations reaching 48 on Monday, their lowest mark since December.

Of the 51 hospitalized Wednesday, six COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, according to state data.

Due to the increased proportion of people who test for COVID-19 at home, the number of reported cases is not as reliable an indicator of how the virus is spreading as it was earlier in the pandemic. However, as of Wednesday, the seven-day average of reported cases had decreased by 21% since Jan. 3, suggesting decreased transmission could be driving hospitalizations down.

As of Nov. 4, 1,751 people in Lancaster County had died of COVID-19 since March 2020, according to the county coroner.

According to the state, as of last week just 13.6% of eligible county residents had received the bivalent COVID-19 booster, which provides broad protection against COVID-19 and subvariants of the omicron strain of the virus.