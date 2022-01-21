Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center will host a high-volume COVID-19 testing site approved by the federal government.

The Dauphin County facility will be staffed by U.S. Health and Human Services contractors, with support from the medical center, acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter announced Thursday.

Details on opening will be "available soon," but the drive-through facility will be able to provide testing for about 1,000 people a day, Klinepeter said.

“The southcentral location was selected because it is in an area with a high population and a region that has experienced a large increase in cases and testing needs,” said Klinepeter. “The Hershey location was also selected because of its ease of access in the region and proximity to socially vulnerable populations in the surrounding communities.”

The site is the second of its kind announced for Pennsylvania. The state Department of Health recently announced an ICATT testing site hosted by Delaware County at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.