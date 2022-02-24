Despite early and widespread concern that the long-anticipated twin-demic would strike this year, early data appears to show a relatively mild 2021-22 season, state health data shows.

Health officials had feared the confluence of flu and coronavirus — coined the “twin-demic” — could overwhelm hospitals this season.

“The flu season by itself usually strains our systems,” said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC in central Pennsylvania.

Noting this flu season has been mild, Goldman added, “I think it’s a huge relief.”

The flu season is typically between October to March, but can extend into April and May.

Predictive modeling had shown flu hospitalizations could be 20% higher this flu season in the United States compared to previous seasons before COVID-19, but that hasn’t materialized.

The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was starting as the 2019-2020 flu season was nearing its end, Pennsylvania saw 3,664 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases, a 95% decrease over the previous season.

State and federal health officials credit the low number of flu cases to the COVID-19 mitigations in place — social distancing, masking and good hand hygiene — as well as the record number of Americans 6 months and older who got a flu shot in the 2020-21 season, about 52%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to state health data, Lancaster County had 2,790 influenza cases in the 2019-20 season, the most recent seasonal data available. Pennsylvania had 131,282 cases.

Flu cases so far this season in Lancaster County are down roughly 26% over the 2019-20 flu season before COVID-19 ushered in mitigation efforts that greatly impacted the number of cases. Pennsylvania this season has had 33,881 cases, a 74% decline.

To date, Pennsylvania has had 35 influenza-related deaths this season. Ryan Eldredge, a state health department spokesperson, declined to provide the number of county deaths.

While the data is incomplete, Lancaster County appears to have suffered very few flu deaths.

LNP | LancasterOnline inquired about the number of influenza-related deaths with the county’s health systems.

As of Feb. 12, Penn State Health did not record any deaths and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health had one patient flu death. UPMC officials said they did not have the number of influenza deaths at its Lititz facility and WellSpan Health declined to provide it.

A season-over-season comparison of cases and deaths is not possible because the Pennsylvania Department of Health has not yet released data for the 2020-21 season.

“Please note that comparison between these seasons might be misleading due to a variety of factors including but not limited to, COVID mitigation, additional testing and weakened immunity against the flu,” Maggi Barton, a state health department spokesperson, said in an email.

Influenza cases are up over last season, but that — health officials said — was expected given the COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place.

At this point in the 2019-20 flu season, Lancaster County had 1,815 of the 84,654 cases reported statewide. This season, the county has 2,252 of the 35,703 cases in Pennsylvania.

In contrast, Lancaster County reported more than 51,000 new COVID-19 cases during this flu season.

“What this illustrates is that COVID is much more contagious than the flu,” Goldman said.

Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health, cautions the worst may be in the rearview mirror, but she’s still advising her patients to get a flu shot.

“As we relax our measures for COVID, we may see surges in other viruses,” Paules said.

For example, the respiratory syncytial virus typically peaks in winter, but last year, Paules said, it struck in August.

Paules added, “We could see a surge in influenza cases.”

