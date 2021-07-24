Researchers from Franklin & Marshall College will discuss on Wednesday the findings of their study on the social, economic and health impacts of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

The presentation, which will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m., is free and open to the public.

While Lancaster County residents began to feel a respite from the financial impacts of COVID-19 in the spring of 2021, F&M researchers found this relief was not felt equally across the socio-economic strata.

“People with lower socioeconomic status were still more likely to experience hardship in spring 2021 than were those with higher socioeconomic status,” the authors wrote.

Additionally, Blacks and Latinos in the survey sample “were more likely to experience hardship in spring 2021 than white people.”

Hosted by the United Way of Lancaster County, the event is the fourth in an occasional series called “Conversations about OUR Community: Are You Being Seen?” The series is designed to create a public discussion focused on health, education and economic mobility.

“We know that the situation is continually changing,” Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County, said in a press release. “It has continued to be important to us to try to guide our work and our decisions around the real problems faced by the community through continuous evaluations such as this.”

The F&M assessment of county needs is the second in two rounds of surveys, with the first round conducted in fall of 2020 and the second in early spring.

Click here to read a copy of the full report.

