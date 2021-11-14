Falling COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county are a sign the pandemic’s delta surge is gradually easing, according to three epidemiologists who spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline, but numbers could rise again during the winter as people move indoors and vaccine immunity wanes.

Vaccinating children and ensuring fully vaccinated people receive boosters could play a significant role in helping to curtail the pandemic, the experts said, though they cautioned that COVID-19 might never be fully eradicated and will likely become more mild and seasonal like the flu in the future.

What’s happening with cases, hospitalizations and deaths?

COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County recently fell for four straight weeks, totaling 1,118 from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. Though that number is far higher than when daily cases were running in the single digits during the summer, it was a welcome 33.2% decrease from early October, when weekly cases reached 1,675, which was the highest they’d been since early February. With 805 new cases in the first five days of this past week, there were signs the decline might be leveling off.

Similar trends have been recorded statewide and nationally. Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of cases hit a fall peak of 5,149 on Oct. 8 and fell below 4,000 toward the end of the month before rising again to 4,523 as of Thursday. Likewise, COVID-19 cases nationwide recently saw a slight bump but remained well below mid-September levels when the delta variant was surging.

County hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also declined, reaching their lowest weekly average since early September. Some 79 people in the county were hospitalized as of Friday, a decrease from when hospitalizations reached 122 in early October.

“You’re going to see some regional variability, but I think these are all signs that hopefully, we’re soon to come out of this delta surge,” said Dr. Eugene Curley, an infectious disease physician with WellSpan Health in York.

The experts cautioned, however, it’s likely that smaller increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will occur as the weather gets colder.

“Anytime we’re entering a winter season where people will be gathering indoors, especially over the holidays, we could see some bumps in the cases and hospitalizations that follow those gatherings, and those could persist throughout the winter,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, the chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General Hospital, the county’s largest hospital.

Unvaccinated patients continue to comprise the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19, making up about 74% of the 50 COVID-19 patients at LGH and all nine of the hospital’s patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

As of Nov. 5, some 62.6% of county residents 10 or older had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 58.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 deaths remain at a relatively high level due to the fact that changes in the pace of deaths usually lag behind changes in cases and hospitalizations. The county has been averaging about two deaths per day so far in November, down slightly from October but still well above the level of the summer, when the the monthly death toll fell to only six in July.

What’s the data on vaccines?

Though small compared to the major rollout of vaccines in the spring, the pace of people becoming partially vaccinated has grown recently, moving from about 1,500 the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 to just over 2,000 the next week and nearly 3,000 the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

A possible explanation could be an increase in employers mandating vaccines for their workers, hence why more are getting their first shots. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 last week, and kids in Lancaster County began receiving jabs on Nov. 3. But the numbers remain too low to make any definitive conclusions.

The number of new people becoming fully vaccinated remains low, with just 1,284 receiving their full doses the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

The pace of full vaccinations slowed tremendously just as daily cases began to rebound after hitting the single digits mid-summer. Of the county’s nearly 278,000 fully vaccinated people, 88.5% of them got their shots before July 8, the day when the county’s seven-day case average began to rise after hitting a pandemic-low the day before, and the county has added fewer than 32,000 new full vaccinations since.

Will boosters make a difference?

The number of people getting their COVID-19 boosters has increased each week as the CDC continues to expand eligibility for additional shots.

As of now, people who initially received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and who are 65 years or older, adults who live or work in high-risk settings and adults who have underlying medical conditions can get a booster at least six months after their initial series.

Those 18 or older who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster at least two months after their initial shot. People who are eligible can choose any of the three vaccines to receive as their booster. The Food and Drug Administration may authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for all American adults before Thanksgiving, according to the New York Times.

Since vaccine immunity wanes over time, particularly after six months, the course of the pandemic will depend in part on how many people choose to get their boosters and when.

“We're always going to be dealing with some individuals who are coming out of their main phase of protection, others who are going in because they've been vaccinated or infected,” Kontra said. “It's a complex epidemiology for sure.”

Boosters will be most helpful to populations vulnerable to COVID-19, especially those over 65, said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC in Harrisburg. The increased protection from additional shots will protect older people from getting breakthrough infections and prevent more young people from spreading COVID-19 to older people in their families, he added.

What’s the effect of giving the vaccine to children?

COVID-19 spreads more easily through children via often asymptomatic, “silent” cases that infect older adults they interact with, Curley said. As of Nov. 4, children comprised around 17% of all COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, but among states reporting nationwide, no more than 2% of infected children ended up in the hospital.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been available for 12- to 15-year olds since May, the CDC didn’t authorize the vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds until Nov. 2 after data showed vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing infection in that age group.

Getting as many school-aged children vaccinated as possible could have a “significant impact” on curtailing the pandemic, Curley added.

“I think that will be huge,” Kontra said. “I think it’s going to be a big step towards putting this epidemic to rest.”

Is it safe to get together on Thanksgiving?

All three experts recommended getting vaccinated before gathering for the holidays. Though vaccinated people face the possibility of getting a breakthrough infection, especially if they are part of high-risk populations, vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease and death.

“There’s no better protection,” Goldman said. “Everyone at your table should be vaccinated.”

Vaccination remains the best defense against the most consequential effects of COVID-19, Kontra said.

“People who are coming to dinner I personally would ask them if they're vaccinated, and I think you need to sort through your guest list accordingly,” he added.

It’s OK to keep masks off when gathering with members of one’s household, Curley said, but in indoor settings with larger groups, people should be wearing masks.

What’s the future of the pandemic?

Each epidemiologist said that while COVID-19 will likely never be fully eradicated, the virus’ impact will eventually decrease to the point where it becomes endemic or seasonal, similar to the flu.

The most likely scenario is that COVID-19 becomes a wintertime virus, Kontra said. The hope is to develop a vaccine strong enough to provide protection so that people don’t need one every year or more than once a year, he added.

Through a combination of natural immunity and vaccination, hospitalizations and deaths will hopefully begin to dwindle as the severity of the virus wanes, Goldman said.

“What I really do think is going to happen is that with natural immunity and infection, it’s going to turn into a much more mild disease,” he added.

Though, the experts cautioned, it is difficult to predict if and when COVID-19 will make this shift.

“I left my crystal ball at home today,” Goldman said.