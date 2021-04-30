A new partnership between Elizabethtown Area High School and the Northwest EMS is providing students with hands-on learning, while also addressing a nationwide need for more trained Emergency Management Technicians, according to Northwest EMS Captain/Education Coordinator Ryan Runkel. The only such partnership in the county, the program allows students to attend school half a day and then receive classroom and hands-on training at the Northwest EMS building from EMS instructors.

“Elizabethtown School District is very focused on careerready so they want students out into occupations and vocations that they plan to work on,” said Runkel. “And this just happens to be a great first step into anything healthcare related, so it fits in naturally with the school district.”

The school district and Northwest EMS worked to set up the partnership before the pandemic, but this semester is the first time it is being offered.

There are 14 students from EAHS in the program and one student who attends Commonwealth Charter Academy, a cyber school.

Students spend three hours per day, four days a week in class, and two to six hours once per week riding on ambulances for clinical time. Since February, the students have ridden the ambulance for 150plus 911 calls.

“It’s a nice opportunity because most EMT basic programs do not include or have very little clinical time associated with them,” said Runkel.

Some of the students also use personal time for ambulance rides, for example, one participant comes in at 6 a.m. Saturday and two other girls do their clinical time on Sundays. At the end of the semester, they will take the written exam administered by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. If they pass, they will be registered to work as an EMT anywhere in the country and certified to practice in Pennsylvania.

“You’re fully employable when you’re certified,” said Runkel.

The students have different goals for attending the program, but most want to pursue a career in the healthcare field.

Elizabethtown junior Ella Dehmey said she plans to attend nursing school, while junior Kaitlyn Crum wants to pursue a career in biomedical engineering.

CCA senior Nadia Guringo wants to work as a paramedic following graduation.

“I want to make a difference,” she said. To participate, EAHS recommends students take Introduction to Health Science and Anatomy and Physiology as course prerequisites, according to EAHS Pathways Coordinator Jackie Spittal. Students are also responsible for a $300 fee and must provide their own transportation to the EMS building, she said. Students must be 16 to take the certification test.

The program has been a tremendous success thus far according to students and coordinators.

“They (the students) are doing absolutely great,” said Runkel.

“The district is very excited to have 14 students enrolled in the course and has received only positive feedback from the participants. The course work is providing students with opportunities for hands-on practical skills along with a rigorous curriculum to prepare them for the national cognitive and psychomotor exam to become certified Emergency Medical Technicians,” said Spittal. “The district looks forward to our continued partnership with Northwest EMS and anticipates that the program will continue to grow as more students and parents are made aware of this exciting Life Ready Opportunity.”

