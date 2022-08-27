Free vaccines covering a variety of conditions are being made available to Lancaster County children up to age 18who do not have health insurance or who have Medicaid.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program is organizing the vaccination clinics, which start Tuesday and run through Dec. 20. Vaccines against chicken pox, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, Hib, Hepatitis A + B, HPV, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, pneumococcal disease, polio and rotavirus will be available. Tetanus and MMR vaccines for uninsured adults will also be available.

The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the clinics scheduled for this Tuesday as well as Sept. 13 and 20 and Nov. 15 and 22.

Minors up to age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and the parent or guardian must bring the child’s up-to-date vaccine record to receive vaccines.

Appointments are recommended; walk-ins are accepted. For questions, a list of available vaccines or to schedule an appointment, please call 717-696-9685 or email Morgan Towne at Morgan.Towne@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Clinics will be held on the following dates, times and locations:

Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Smith Wade-El Elementary,910 Hamilton Park Drive.

* Sept. 13, 4 to 7 p.m., Jackson Middle School,431 S. Ann St.

* Sept. 20, 4 to 7 p.m., Smith Wade-El Elementary,910 Hamilton Park Drive.

Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Garden Spot Fire & Rescue,339 E. Main St., New Holland.

Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Witmer Fire Company,455 Mount Sidney Road.

Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bart Township Fire Company,11 Furnace Road, Quarryville.

*Nov. 15, 4 to 7 p.m., Smith Wade-El Elementary,910 Hamilton Park Drive.

*Nov. 22, 4 to 7 p.m., Smith Wade-El Elementary,910 Hamilton Park Drive.

Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Garden Spot Fire & Rescue,339 E. Main St., New Holland.

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Witmer Fire Company,455 Mount Sidney Road.

Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bart Township Fire Company,11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

*The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these select clinics.