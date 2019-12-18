FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a 15-year-old high school student uses a vaping device near the school's campus in Massachusetts. According to a study released on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, about 1 in 4 high schoolers said they had vaped nicotine at least once in the previous year. But vaping marijuana grew more quickly: 1 in 5 high schoolers had done it at least once the year before.