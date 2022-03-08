The decrease in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County hospitals has stalled in the past week as the figure has hovered in the low 20s since March 2, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, recorded its first increase since Jan. 11, edging up Monday to an average of about 29 new cases per day over seven days, according to the state data.

Hospitalization and case rates still remain close to their lowest levels of the pandemic, however, and far below the record levels of January. Sunday’s case rate was the lowest mark since late July 2021, and the county recorded 206 new cases from Feb. 27 through March 5, down from 421 the week prior. Saturday’s hospitalization figure of 20 was the lowest since early August 2021.

At the pandemic’s lowest ebb last summer, daily case rates and hospitalizations fell into the single digits for several weeks.

Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, has stopped reporting data on how many COVID-19 patients it is treating and how many are vaccinated on its website.

Marcie Brody, a spokesperson for the hospital, wrote in an email that the number of COVID-19 patients at LGH is so low now that reporting hospital-specific data would potentially compromise patient confidentiality. If Lancaster experiences another surge in cases and hospitalizations, LGH will resume reporting the data, Brody wrote.

Eight people in the county have died of COVID-19 since March 1, bringing the total number of deaths during the pandemic up to 1,645, according to the county coroner’s office.

Just over 60% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, and about 48% of those fully vaccinated have received booster shots, according to the state data.