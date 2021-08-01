A number of staff at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health have resisted the hospital’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, citing, among other things, concerns over long-term side effects.

Are their fears overstated?

The science, unequivocally, says yes.

Like any medical product, vaccines can cause unwanted side effects.

Examples of negative side effect are well known and shared by the infectious disease and vaccine experts with whom LNP | LancasterOnline spoke.

Take the polio vaccine, which — in rare instances — caused the disease. The influenza vaccine during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 caused narcolepsy in 1 out of 55,000 patients in Finland. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine can temporarily cause a decrease in platelets, the cells responsible for blood clotting. And the smallpox vaccine can cause myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart.

But — and this is an important caveat — vaccine side effects typically appear within six weeks of vaccination.

“The question is not whether you know everything, but whether you know enough,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccination Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

With more than 3.5 billion doses administered across the globe, 340 million in the United States alone and 11.4 million in Pennsylvania, no other vaccine has produced as much safety information as the COVID-19 vaccines.

It can take decades for a vaccine to collect as much data.

“It’s not so much the length of time you need to worry about,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Kontra was the first person in Lancaster County to roll up his sleeves for the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December.

Kontra added, “We have more safety data for the COVID-19 vaccine than any other vaccine in history.”

There are no long term side effects to vaccination, Kontra said.

What the unknown long-term side effects argument fails to recognize is that the body metabolizes the vaccine in the same way it does any medication.

“What remains is your immunological memory, which is the whole point of getting vaccinated,” Kontra said.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.