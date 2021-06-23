The coronavirus pandemic has waned so dramatically in Lancaster County that the daily number of new COVID-19 cases reported here has fallen into the single digits, according to the state Department of Health.

The county averaged just seven new cases per day over the past week — compared to 300 to 400 per day during December’s record surge. On Monday, there were three new cases here; on Tuesday, six; and on Wednesday, four.

Not since March 28, 2020 — just nine days after the first COVID-19 case was reported here — has the local case rate been that low, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state data. And the rate is so far showing no signs of resurging.

Meanwhile, the average number of people being treated in local hospitals for COVID-19 has also fallen into the single digits for the first time since the earliest days of the pandemic. Over the past week, county hospitals averaged nine COVID-19 patients in total. On Tuesday, there were only four hospitalized patients, and on Wednesday, five.

Deaths are down to about one every three days so far in June, compared to one per day in March, April and May.

The ongoing improvement follows the pattern of decline in much of the state and nation. Pennsylvania, for example, is currently averaging about 200 new COVID-19 cases per day, or half of what Lancaster County alone was reporting at the pandemic’s peak in December.

Cases have gone down as vaccinations have gone up, leaving the coronavirus with a shrinking pool of potential victims.

As of Wednesday, at least 276,470 Lancaster County residents — or nearly 51% of the total population — had been at least partially vaccinated. Many have received their shots at the county’s community vaccination center at Park City Center, which is scheduled to close next Wednesday, June 30.

Vaccines will continue to be available, however, at various pharmacies, doctor’s offices and other locations around the county. People 12 and older are eligible.